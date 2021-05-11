SEA pupils need open book stores

WITH about 18,000 primary school pupils due to write the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination on June 10, some parents throughout T&T are approaching a state of panic concerning the preparedness of their 11-year-olds.
Since not all standard five pupils have fully benefited from the digital teaching experience since September 2020, parents and guardians are looking for anything to boost the exam chances of their charges. For those 18,000 households, what is needed now is an ample supply of textbooks, stationery and revision papers. But those items remain out of reach for many as the nation’s book stores remain closed.
So as pupils get ready for the exam which will move them from primary to secondary school, spokesman for the Booksellers’ Association, Nigel Khan, said bookshops should be allowed to open for a limited time.
In a telephone interview on Friday, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said bookshops would remain closed. She said, “My position remains the same. It’s vital to get the numbers down. We heard the Prime Minister (Dr Keith Rowley) on Friday. We have to ensure our numbers get down. If the situation gets out of hand, then the very exam they are preparing for will be threatened. We have two weeks that we have to focus on. Then we can look forward to relaxing the regulations. At this time, that’s our priority.”
Essential stores
In a telephone interview on Friday Khan said, “As booksellers, we are supporting education and the SEA examination as planned. We are aware children need resources to prepare. We know parenting under Covid-19 time requires a lot of work. We feel if there is limited opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., it would help. It could also be extended to specific essential stores. Education is mandatory for children, whether the country is experiencing Covid-19 or not.”
Khan added: “We have had protocols in place long before. People can browse. We can limit their interaction. If you look at the cluster formation and the customer flow index, you would see it’s a non-touch operation. Bookstores are a lot safer than going into megastores, where there is the great risk of transmission. Bookstores are not as crowded as pharmacies. A bookshop is a sacred environment that stimulates intellects, critical thinking and creativity. It’s horrible to have the entire population locked down without reading. Literacy and numeracy skills are important for any society to advance and progress. Bookshops are an essential part of education. We hope the decisions would be driven by more logic. Bookshops would be guided by limited exposure for customers. Readers are leaders.”
Asked about sales, Khan said: “Abysmmal sales. I shudder to think about the long-term effects. The entire booksellers’ industry is suffering. We are heading to a deeper crisis. They rely upon back-to-school sales. We are hoping there is some back-to-school season. We need to get our books sold. We are optimistic the booklist would remain the same without changes.”
Khan added: “Sales have been zero zero. Sales dropped by 20 per cent at the start of Covid-19 and during the middle by 20 per cent again. Anytime there is a “scream”, people stay away from the shops and malls where bookshops have a place of honour.”
On the flip side, Khan also said some of CAL’s staff, who were laid off during Covid-19, are now employed in the booksellers’ industry. He paid kudos to their professionalism, work ethic and business acumen.
Liberating children
In Arima, businessman Raj Jadoo said he felt bookshops should be allowed to open their doors. Jadoo said he was concerned about children who don’t have educational devices and books to study.
In a telephone interview, Jadoo said: “Books should have been deemed essential. Children need to be encouraged to read whether it is their textbooks on Language Arts, classics like Johanna Spyri’s Heidi, or West Indian poetry from the late St Lucian Nobel Laureate, Derek Walcott. Children need to read about History written by the late Prime Minister Dr Eric Williams. Reading expands their vocabulary. Reading encourages them to think about careers.”
Jadoo added: “Children need laptops and computers to study. A large number of people are calling me and telling me about children who don’t have any books and laptops to prepare for SEA. I am saddened because these children are falling by the wayside. My philosophy is ‘to liberate a child, you have to educate a child.’ More than 50 per cent of them don’t have a computer or a tablet. Parents are concerned about the welfare of their children.”
Moving to sales, Jadoo said: “Sales were slow. Now it’s dead. We have absolutely no income. Do you think anybody cares about how much we owe the banks or our overhead expenses? Politicians are still getting a salary. What about the poor man?”
On the mood in Arima, Jadoo said: “Sulky. People are cursing. They are mad. People want to know where they will be getting money from to put food on the table. Taxis are lined up, and nobody is travelling. People don’t have any work to go to.”