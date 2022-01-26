THE GOVERNMENT should not be in the businesses of banks, rum companies or port management and should try to sell its assets to the private investors.
That is the view of Anthony Sabga III, group chief executive officer of the ANSA McAL group of companies.
Presenting the feature address at AMCHAM TT’s economic forum outlook for 2022, Sabga said Government’s role is to facilitate business, not to be in business–except in the case of extraordinary need to protect national interest or to avoid economic collapse of their countries.
“They should also insist that they seek to sell their holdings as soon as possible to capable private investors, for a competitive market value, at a profit or at a minimal loss to the public purse. Proficient ownership should result in value creation and taxable rewards,” he said.
According to the executive, industries such as banking, rum manufacture and port management etc are not the natural domain of Government.
“The ongoing ownership of these businesses is a considerable distraction from the Government’s material work to ensure the safety, security, and health. Where they have controlling interest, I think a formal timetable of divestment should be developed. After that, publish regular updates on their progress at least twice a year,” Sabga stressed.
He noted that governance is just as important in the public sector as in the private sector as he turned his attention to Trinidad and Tobago’s score of 41 out of 100 on the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index, which was released on Tuesday.
“It is well accepted that corruption discourages investment, limits economic growth, and alters the composition of Government spending, often to the detriment of future economic growth. Our antiquated governance systems need to be upgraded to ensure our sustainability as a country.”
Sabga underscored the need for the Government to genuinely seek fresh perspectives of others, including business, when making its decisions.
“It seems obvious that business and Government depend on each other to get the system working in the best interest of all. This does not mean that we will agree all the time, and healthy tension is helpful to ensure that we work to achieve optimal solutions. It is not in anyone’s interest to have an antagonistic relationship between Government and business,” he said.
Covid-19 decisions
Sabga indicated that the Government must keep up with the rapid changes in Covid protocols.
“Longer quarantine periods decrease productivity on a national level and threaten business continuity. We need a risk-based approach to managing our public health response to Covid– one that balances the need for protection of the citizens, with the need to keep people employed, and working effectively,” he added.
Also speaking at the forum was AMCHAM’s president Toni Sirju-Ramnarine who said this country is in urgent need of Customs reform.
“Our partnership last year with the Ministry of Finance to form the Joint Consultative Customs Committee has seen us working closely with Customs to improve our Ease of Doing Business as well as providing innovative solutions to improve efficiency and customer service at our ports.”
However, she said the chamber would like to see more done to minimise the bureaucracy and the cost at the border if T&T is to reap benefits.
“This would require the complete digitisation of the clearance process and the implementation of appropriate risk management systems to make it more efficient and business-friendly,” she said.
Sirju-Ramnarine explained that this country should move into a digitally-based economy that attracts investors, creates business confidence and increases social mobility, and, ultimately, improves the quality of life.
“There’s no reason why we should not be able to make T&T a major tech hub in the Caribbean. With the right infrastructure and policy framework, coupled with the creativity and innovation of our people, we can do this. AMCHAM T&T will continue to drive digital transformation in the private sector and collaborate with the Government and multilateral agencies to develop the tech industry in T&T,” she remarked.