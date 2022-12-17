Senators have issues with scrap metal law

INDEPENDENT Senator Paul Richards and Opposition Senator Jearlean John have questioned the provision in the Scrap Metal Bill which allows police officers to use “reasonable force” in the performance of their duties under the Act.
Contributing to the debate in the Senate yesterday, John said in the UK legislation the law stated that an officer was “not entitled to use force.” Referring to the controversy over a recent situation in which the police confronted someone who was holding a baby, John said: “Why do we think we have to legalise the police using force? Why would we want to enshrine in law that the police must use force in somebody’s business place. A lot of our police are professional and they will do what they have to do.”
“The point I am making is the people in this sector are poor and black, maybe brown...We don’t have to empower the police to use force, this is overreach. We have enough violence in the country without enshrining it into law.
Richards said he agreed with John that there was no need to further codify the use of reasonable force since the police were already trained in what level of use is required in certain circumstances.
“To further codify that is unnecessary and may also encourage some officers to have free licence to go extra distance and that will create more problems. We already seeing videos on social media where there are questions about legitimate use of ‘reasonable force’. Saying that there was no evidence that people involved in the scrap iron sector were more violent than others, we disagreed with the ‘reasonable force’ provision.
John also questioned the clause which asked people to give up their enshrined rights (and allow officers to enter their premises) as a pre-condition for getting a licence. Richards said he was “ambivalent about this clause because it asked people to waive their property and privacy rights in order to get a licence. He questioned whether a similar provision existed in the legislation anywhere else in the world.
John: No rich
people in this business
John also objected to the provision that excluded dwelling houses in the licensing regime.
“Do you know how many of these businesses are in front of dwelling houses because it is a consolidation of costs...It don’t have no rich people inside of this (business),” she said. She added that the President of the Scrap Iron Dealers Association said 90 per cent “that is 22,500 of the 25,000 people in the industry” are poor.
She said the licensing fees were punitive and expressed the hope that the Government was not using it to keep people out of the business.
She also took issue with the provision, which required scrap iron dealers to operate between the hours of 7 a.m and 6 p.m.
“I don’t know how that will stop someone from stealing scrap metal. There are people who like to start work at 4 a.m. in the morning. When you working for yourselves, you are really hustling and I think it is extremely punitive,” John said. “We already closed down the industry (in August) and 25,000 were on the breadline suffering and we don’t have a care in the world and we are saying now they must work between seven and six and go inside and lie down to wait for seven the next day. People have mortgages to pay, children to feed. They hustle and want to work every hour of the day. I am from Charlotteville and that is the way I know it,” John said.
Citing the delays in implementing the Pepper Spray legislation and the Procurement legislation, Opposition Senator Jearlean John said she was not optimistic the Government would meet its before-the-end-of-year deadline for the proclamation of the scrap metal legislation. John said the Government had come to Parliament and debated bills which it said were urgent and very important. She said the Pepper Spray legislation (passed in July 2021) came to mind -”even as women are dying like flies, they can’t get a fighting chance”—as well as the Procurement legislation (passed in 2020) which is still to be proclaimed.
John wanted the Attorney General to state how many of the 25,000 scrap iron collectors and dealers were currently licensed and therefore would be able to resume their operations.