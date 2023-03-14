Seniors continue to struggle with online banking

Online banking has now become the norm globally, but there is still some level of hesitancy by customers in T&T to adopt this trend in digital banking service.
The Express Business reached out to several banks on the impact of digital banking on their operations and customer experience.
First Citizens said while there is continued growth both in registration and usage across all platforms, especially customers using it’s Online Banking and Mobile APP to complete their daily banking, there can be slow adoption of these channels by some segments of the market.
The bank outlined that entrenched banking behaviours, apprehension of electronic transactions, and the need to raise the level of digital literacy all pose challenges that must be surmounted to truly drive the adoption of digital banking.
“We continue to work with our customers to inform them that there are only benefits to transitioning to the digital platforms and that information and support are available,” First Citizens said.
In assisting pensioners specifically in adapting to this change, the commercial bank indicated that there are customer services representatives dedicated to registering, as well as guiding the elderly through the various steps to complete a transaction.
It noted that educational videos on how to use digital banking are on its website.
Digital banking affords customers a more efficient and effective alternative to in-branch banking. First Citizens is encouraging customers to get on board with digital banking, arguing it is a more efficient and effective alternative to in-branch banking.
“The convenience of being able to conduct a large majority of banking transactions in a secure environment from the comfort and safety of your home, from any smart device is a compelling value proposition,” First Citizens told Express Business.
At Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago’s annual general meeting last week, Chairman Derek Hudson said over the past year digital transactions increased by over 1 million or 34 per cent over 2021.
According to Hudson, the bank rolled out enhancements to its digital offerings – including mobile app upgrades, expanded ATM footprint, and digital account opening and introduced its new payment gateway Scotia e-com+.
He noted that digital training was also resumed with in-person sessions.
Managing director Gayle Pazos, highlighted that the digital rate stands at 50.8 per cent an 8 per cent increase over 2021.
In giving a breakdown of the transactions done via the branch network, she said it continued to decline, closing 2022 at 3.5 per cent versus 4.3 per cent in 2021 as customers are increasingly using the bank’s digital platforms for their routine transactions.
“Over 96 per cent of all transactions are conducted through our banking and online platforms without direct intervention from our front-line staff,” Pazos said.
Providing more insight into various digital platforms being offered, the managing director said Scotia SelectPay is a digital banking payment feature that provides customers with the option to convert their credit card purchases into fixed monthly payments.
She noted that throughout 2022, the popularity of this digital banking capability grew as it provides an option for its customers seeking greater flexibility when paying for larger purchases (TT$1,700 or more) and helps them better manage their credit cards and any unexpected expenses.
Addressing the issue of fraud detection, Pazos said the bank has enhanced fraud detection systems and strengthened security for transactions performed at the Scotia Caribbean Mobile APP and Scotia Online.
“This was geared towards improving our customer experience by reducing financial risk via unauthorised retrieval of funds on customers’ accounts,” Pazos added.
JMMB’s country client partnership officer Jason Baptiste said as with new processes, there is some general hesitation from clients but as a financial institution and sector, it will continue to educate and market the benefits of banking from anywhere in the world.
“Feedback from our client surveys shows that our clients enjoy our digital banking applications.
For all segments of our market, digital banking is a journey where some segments will embrace it easier than others,” Baptiste remarked.
He said the bank’s approach is to encourage and educate on the benefits on digital banking.
“We expect that some of the clients will continue to use our branches as well as digital banking for their needs,” Baptiste added.
At Republic Bank Limited (RBL) the uptake of its digital products has steadily increased in all generational cohorts, more so since the impact of the 2020 lockdowns.
“At this point, our strategy towards growing the use of digital channels has been driven by our need to provide convenience to our customers and as such, limited fees are charged,” the bank said.
Royal Bank of Canada indicated that “digital banking allows RBC to streamline the costs associated with these transaction activities and focus on in-person advice and solutions to its clients for their more complex financial needs like buying a home or car, investing for retirement, or saving for their children’s education.
In dealing with the elderly, RBC said it continues to provide in-branch guidance in treating elderly clients when it comes to digital banking.
The Express Business spoke to a few pensioners about their thoughts on digital banking.
Former director of the Division of Ageing of the Ministry of Social Development Dr Jennifer Rouse said the positive is that it’s efficient and safe, as it eliminates moving around with lots of cash, plus one’s current balances on the account can be obtained in real-time.
However, Rouse said some of the challenges are that some seniors who were not on online banking were not sensitized humanely to the offer of digital banking (banks in some aging communities were closed and merged with other branches which had to be accessed by paid transport, causing disruption and added expense, and less walking for seniors)
She also observed that older seniors (aged 85+) prefer to use Me-2 mobile devices to suit their basic levels of functionality and they are uninterested in social media platforms.
Michell Roberts 63, said digital banking has proven to be both a blessing and a curse as some banks advertise features on their digital platforms which are sometimes vague, operational, and not user-friendly.
“Some challenges experienced include system downtime at inopportune moments, inability to access information when overseas, online chat assistants being of no assistance,” Roberts added.