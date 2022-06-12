JAMAICA’S agro-processing and distribution company, Seprod Ltd, last week announced that it closed its acquisition of AS Bryden & Sons Holdings, one of T&T’s largest privately owned distribution firms.
On June 6, Seprod made the announcement in a two-sentence notice on the website of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, where it is listed. The notice did not include the consideration paid by Seprod for Bryden.
In the May 4 news release announcing the acquisition, Seprod said the acquisition of AS Bryden would result in a company with combined annual revenues projected to be in excess of US$500 million ($3.37 billion).
Seprod would have close to 3,000 employees and “will serve the world’s leading food, pharmaceutical, premium beverage, hardware and industrial companies, with an expanded portfolio of their own manufactured brands”.
In acquiring AS Bryden, Seprod purchased a company that distributes food, pharmaceuticals, hardware, houseware and industrial equipment.
AS Bryden operates through three principal operating subsidiaries: AS Bryden & Sons (Trinidad); Bryden pi and FT Farfan:
• AS Bryden Trinidad distributes food, hardware, housewares and premium beverages for international brands. That subsidiary also owns the Eve brand of products;
• Bryden pi distributes healthcare, personal care and food and grocery products for international brands. Bryden pi also manufactures a line of over-the-counter products through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Genethics Ltd. Bryden pi operates in Guyana through its subsidiary, BPI Guyana, as well as in Barbados through its joint venture, Armstrong Healthcare;
• FT Farfan is an industrial supply and service company that serves leading international brands. FT Farfan operates in Trinidad as well as in Guyana through its subsidiary, Ibis Construction Equipment Sales & Rentals Inc. (ICON).
In its first quarter results, for the period ended March 31, 2022, Seprod declared J$595.2 million (US$3.86 million) in profit after tax, which was 8.9 per cent more than for the same period in 2021. The company recorded revenue of J$11.8 billion (US$76.7 million) for the period January 1 to March 31, 2021, which was 23.2 per cent greater than its sales in 2021.
The business segment reporting in Seprod’s first quarter financials indicate the group generates more revenue from distribution than from manufacturing, but that the manufacturing segment recorded higher operating profit than distribution.
The privately held Jamaican conglomerate, Musson Ltd, owns 50 per cent of Seprod. Both companies are chaired by Paul Scott, the majority shareholder of Musson.