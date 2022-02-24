Serious questions about infrastructure, says APETT

The Association of Professional Engineers of Trinidad and Tobago (APETT) believes that the islandwide electrical blackout on February 16 raises serious questions about the resilience of the country’s infrastructure to withstand and recover from various kinds of natural or man-made disasters.
While commending the quick response by the Government in appointing an independent team to investigate the event, APETT also said it needs to be viewed in its entirety and not just from the blackout perspective.
In a press release yesterday, APETT expressed concern in several areas as follows:
Electricity generation and distribution
“The recent failure of the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) transmission and distribution network and subsequent shut down of power generation across the island of Trinidad was impossible to miss. The effects of this outage were acute and impacted every aspect of our public utilities across the island. These effects should have been predictable. All critical aspects of infrastructure that rely on electricity, are expected to have been designed with backup systems to allow for the uninterrupted functioning of critical services and an orderly shutdown of non-critical systems.
“Whether the T&TEC shutdown was a fault or a feature of the system to protect lives and equipment, it should be elucidated by a thorough investigation. The investigation should determine if engineering design, maintenance, or other factors contributed to the initial power shutdown. There should also be a detailed analysis of our power generation and load sharing design, as in this instance, the failure of the main plant necessitated a restart without power from any other plants, also known as a black start. This took some time for the resumption of normal operations.”
Telecommunications
“Our day to day lives have become so dependent on telecommunications, and mobile communications, that these failures can result in inconvenience at best and personal loss at worst. Therefore, there should also be similar investigations into the performance or failure of the various telecommunications networks.
“Most of the traffic signals along the East-West corridor were non-functioning, resulting in chaos at the intersections, gridlock, and severe congestion. Thankfully, some semblance of order was obtained via the interventions provided by members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and remarkably by regular members of the public at some signalised intersections.”
Critical infrastructure
APETT noted that during the blackout several key facilities and businesses that deemed their infrastructure/services critical, were running on standby generators.
It added the fact that many traffic signals apparently did not have backup power supply, leads one to question - whether traffic signals are considered critical infrastructure for the safe and efficient operation of our intersections where installed.
“Globally, traffic signals at intersections are usually supported by a secondary or backup power supply, referred to as an Automatic Power Unit or Uninterruptible Power Supply, in the event of disruption to the main supply. These backup power supplies provide service from a minimum of eight hours to several days. It should be noted that during the blackout, some traffic signals did indeed continue to work, indicating that some backup systems were functional. One wonders why all our key intersections are not so equipped. There are standby generators at many of the intersections that were affected, but these have clearly not been adequately maintained,” APETT said.
APETT also said the problem of poor maintenance of traffic signal installations has been evident for some time. “In addition to lack of regular and periodic optimisation of traffic signals, the public already experience delays and becomes frustrated while waiting for a traffic signal to turn ‘green’ when there is no opposing traffic. That happens because the vehicle detection devices at some signalised intersections are not functioning. This also not only leads to more driver impatience, but also puts drivers at risk of crime during the night-time periods. The money spent on having properly functioning traffic control devices and a well-organised traffic management function is a small part of the budget of the Ministry of Works and Transport (MOWT) but is essential for the safety and efficiency of traffic operations on the roadways,” APETT said.
Time wasted
APETT has called on the MOWT to address the issue of the non-functional traffic lights during a loss of electrical power, adding that during a time of crisis, it is a waste of precious police resources to man these intersections for extended periods of time.
“We should also consider the hazards at the intersections, even with the presence of the TTPS during the period of darkness. Additionally, the time wasted and loss of income due to congestion should be considered. The non-functioning of the signals for reasons that are within the control of the MOWT is unacceptable. Traffic Signal infrastructure, where installed, is critical to the safe and efficient operations at their respective locations. Although no system can be designed to be 100% reliable, to have traffic signals inoperable under these conditions cannot be condoned,” APETT said.