vandalised underground cables

RESTORED: A TSTT crew examines the vandalised underground cables at Cross Crossing in San Fernando that led to widespread service interruptions on Sunday.

MAJORITY State-owned Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) said yesterday that most of the customers impacted by Sunday’s sabotage of one of the company’s main communications arteries have had their service restored.

In a statement yesterday afternoon, TSTT said some of its customers continue to experience intermittent or disrupted service during the restoration efforts.

On Sunday, vandals ventured underground to cut and steal TSTT’s fibre optic and copper cables from a major telecommunications artery in Cross Crossing, San Fernando, interrupting mobile, Internet, fixed line and cable service to tens of thousands of customers throughout the country.

In a statement Sunday, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service said according to its reports, at 12.23 a.m. on July 31, TSTT received a cable alarm from its Network Operations Centre at No 1 Edward Street.

“The alarm highlighted a disruption to the cable installation from the TSTT Thompson Exchange, which affected the distribution of telecommunications and Internet services in the southern and south-western parts of Trinidad. Technicians at TSTT confirmed that both fibre-optic and copper cables were damaged at the eastern side of the Cross Crossing Bridge.

“The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service views this occurrence as a serious infringement on the communication apparatus of this country. At a first glance, it appeared to be malicious damage and larceny. From speaking with the technical people at TSTT, it is amounting to approximately $1 million in damage,” Jacob said in a voice statement issued by TSTT.

“There are some leads, and we are looking in the near future to solve this matter as we continue with the good cooperation of the TSTT security and the administration of TSTT,” he said.

Yesterday, TSTT said: “We are in the final stages of completing all necessary repairs. Therefore, all customers impacted by this outage should have their services restored soon. “TSTT thanks customers for their patience during the repair process. We also salute our hard-working team for their dedication in ensuring valued customers’ services resumed in the shortest time possible.”

