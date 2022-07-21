FILE - A CVS Health product is displayed at a store in North Andover, Mass., Monday, May 3, 2021. CVS Health is asking pharmacists in some states to verify that a few of the prescriptions they provide will not be used end a pregnancy. A spokesman said Thursday, July 21, 2022, that the drugstore chain recently started doing this for methotrexate and misoprostol, two drugs used in medication abortions but also to treat other conditions. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)