Set up financial conduct authority

The Commission was chaired by Professor Avinash Persaud and the members are Chester Humphrey, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Damien King, Pascal Last, Gregory McGuire, Roger McLean, Wendell Samuel, Paul Scott and Therese Turner-Jones.
THE Caricom Commission on the Economy proposed that the region establish a regional financial conduct authority.
The proposal is contained in a draft report titled “Caribbean 9.58-Speeding up the Caribbean”, which was published in October 2020.
Since then, chairman of the Caricom Commission, Avinash Persaud, said that recommendation received the greatest support among other recommendations and the private sector was equally enthused.
The report had observed: “Setting up a financial business in any one of our member states has become more onerous as a result of what is euphemistically called de-risking in response to international rules on anti-money laundering (AML) and countering the financing of terrorism (CFT). The ironies run deep. Not only is the region one of the least involved in the flow of money laundering and financing of terrorism as you would expect from small, foreign exchange-constrained financial sectors, it has been the most heavily hit by ‘de-risking’, which in turn has lead to a jump in actual risks as an increasing number of our citizens and sectors, engaged in legitimate activities, have become unbanked.
“De-risking has intensified despite the exponential rise in compliance costs. Much of these costs, however, are the result of multiple government agencies and the private sector carrying out the exact same checks using the same privately run and funded international databases, which, to top the iniquities, are headquartered in the same countries that drive the listing of others and never list themselves,” it said.
The Commission proposed that participating member states should establish a single, independently operated, internationally credible and scrutinised agency that would deliver an AML certificate that would be accepted by all government agencies and voluntarily any others in participating countries.
This, it said, would dramatically reduce the cost and time of compliance for local and regional businesses and release resources for more productive use.
“It would also help to remove AML and CFT as anti-competitive devices to thwart, for instance, the introduction of fintech solutions to reducing the costs and time of peer-to-peer transactions nationally and regionally.
The report of the Commission also recommended something similar for “fit and proper” tests on anyone applying for a financial activity licence anywhere in the region.
“While we support financial conduct being regional and even a regional framework for capital requirements, we believe national regulators should set capital requirements locally and require financial firms to have local subsidiaries.
“We should move to a regional financial conduct authority. One alternative or first step towards a regional agency is a commitment by at least five national regulators—consistent with our earlier ‘enhanced cooperation’ recommendation and perhaps the first example of it—to follow an efficient standard process and a network of mutual recognition.”
The Commission said it believed making financial conduct rules and certification regional, along with AML and CFT, would substantially reduce the costs and increase the ease, predictability and transparency with which financial firms can set up subsidiaries around the region.
Establishing a regional commission would also help to grow the market for financial intermediaries in the region that could help bring capital and investment opportunities together.
That recommendation of the Commission involves no cost to the Government and would likely save money, improve services to consumers and make integration a reality.
Persaud told the Sunday Express yesterday that if or when it’s established, it will be a game-changer not only for the Caribbean, but in all individual countries.
He noted the report leaves “no room for excuses”, as all it requires is “political will”.
Roaming rates
The bridge to establish any regional body would depend on digital infrastructure—individually and collectively.
One immediate step is to lower roaming rates for Caricom countries.
“The regional single market and digital economy require the elimination of digital frictions in moving data across borders and digital divides within countries. We must work with the private sector to accelerate the adoption of transparent, predictable, and low costs for cross-border movements of data, including those related to telecommunications and payments. We support the recent initiative led by the Caricom Secretariat and the telecoms companies to have a single, low Caricom roaming rate for mobile data,” it said.
Persaud said he is part of a working group, chaired by former chairman of the Telecommunications Authority (TATT) Selby Wilson, that has been dealing with roaming rates.
He said the group has come up with a working rate, and once all agreements are finalised, should be able to make the announcement by next year.
Digital Infrastructure
The report urged regional governments to develop the infrastructure required to develop the digital and delivery economy.
“Many of the restrictions on the overall single market and economy are physical and fraught with historical complexities. The crisis has forced the pace of the emergence of online marketplaces without a physical location. This provides a unique opportunity to refashion the Community as we would want it and start anew to create a new single market and the digital economy,” it said.
“Digital transformation is a must, but it involves far more than and perhaps not even mainly, technology. Digital transformation makes equally vital, increased emphasis on training, upskilling and modern data regulation. The online marketplace and the gig economy that has grown alongside it have low and high ends: wages in low-skill occupations are being pressed down by greater supply, and wages in high-skill occupations have been pushed up by increasing demand. Training will be critical to ensure our investments in the digital economy push our people towards the ‘higher end’ of the gig economy and away from the low end, as otherwise, this opportunity for change, like others before it, will end up reinforcing past inequities of opportunity and development, not disrupting them,” it said.
The report identified six ways to maximise the opportunity for digital transformation to lead to economic transformation:
• Caricom should immediately establish an inter-governmental Committee to support mutual recognition agreements or common minimum standards to remove all artificial barriers against the free movement within the Community of digital services. Financial services and any other activity that requires local capital, will still need to be locally established, but even in that space, local establishment should only mean that capital and maybe liquidity are ring-fenced locally, rather than an extensive physical presence.
1) The intra-Caricom Double Taxation Agreement already identifies where taxes must be paid in the provision of cross-border services—in the source country. A parallel agreement should be established that addresses social security contributions by employees and employers. “That would help to ensure the digital economy modernises and replenishes our social security systems, not undermines them,” it said.
2) Digital addresses for all locations and entities will fast track the development of new delivery services and excite the market for local entrepreneurs to develop new digital products and services. It observed that some states are already making progress with geocoding, but it is expensive and there is scope to reduce costs and accelerate efforts through regional procurement;
3) “We are short of skills in our countries and currently many of our people are staying at home, out of work, or working online. Workers in one Member State should be able to have a digital employment contract in another Member State without requiring a work permit. One set of conditions for this could be that employees and employers pay their social security contributions to the country of the employee and the appropriate taxes where they are due,” it said.
4) Digital addresses for all locations and entities will fast-track the development of new delivery services and excite the market for local entrepreneurs to develop new digital products and services. It observed that some states are already making progress with geocoding, but it is expensive and there is scope to reduce costs and accelerate efforts through regional procurement.
5) The public sector must accelerate its efforts to offer as many public services as possible digitally 24x7 with the online application, collection and payment of all licences. Clear targets on moving government online must be established and published.
6) Regionally, public and private sector demand for software development is substantial enough to support a regionally resident industry that will ensure that we share in the value-added part of the digital sector and not the commoditised parts.