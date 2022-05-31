Severe food insecurity up by 72% in two years

The Caribbean is at a tipping point for food security.
It’s dependence on food imports is fuelling its food insecurity.
And while economies across the region are reopening and trying to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, food security is impacted by the dual blow of the shipping crisis and by the Russia-Ukraine war.
“Promoting recovery and food security will be paramount against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis. While the full range of implications remains uncertain, repercussions are expected to be felt widely, including in the Caribbean,” a report, done by Caricom and the World Food Programme (WFP) in February noted.
The report looked at the impact Covid-19 had on people’s livelihoods, access to markets and food security.
Four surveys were done over a two year period—April 2020, June 2020, February 2021 with the most recent from January 25 to February 8, 2022.
It noted that most acutely affected will be global prices of energy and commodities, such as grains and metals, due to additional disruptions in supply chains and volatilities in financial markets.
“Reverberations of the conflict on global supply chains and food systems are also expected to be felt in this region. Heavy import dependency among most Caribbean economies on fuel, food products and agricultural inputs means that global changes in oil, shipping and commodity prices will further drive inflationary trends. This will particularly affect people living in poverty and vulnerable households, who are still reeling from the effects of Covid-19.
“For most Caribbean countries, the primary source markets for the importation of food, fuel and chemicals are the United States of America, countries of Latin America and the Caribbean and the European Union. While overall direct trade with Russia and Ukraine is negligible, increasing international prices for basic staple foods will especially hurt import-dependent countries. Food-producing countries, such as Guyana and Suriname, are more directly exposed to supply chain shocks and inflationary pressure due to their reliance on imported agriculture inputs, such as fertiliser from Russia,” it said.
The report said that “adjustments to government budgets are also expected under new fiscal realities, which means that financing for public services such as health, education or social protection may be at risk from cuts.”
“It is critical to protect and increase these over time to promote inclusive economic recovery. Growing humanitarian needs in Ukraine and international financial support also means that resources from donors and International Financial Institutions (IFIs) will be increasingly stretched and under pressure,” it said.
The report noted that based on survey results and population data, it is estimated that 2.75 million out of 7.1 million people, about 39 per cent, are food insecure across the English-speaking Caribbean as of February 2022.
It said that this is a slight increase compared to 2.69 million in February 2021 and a decrease from the nearly 3 million in June 2020.
“There has been an overall increase of 1 million food insecure people since the beginning of the pandemic. While the levels of overall food insecurity have remained relatively stable over the past year, the number of severely food insecure people has significantly increased from 482,000 in February 2021 to 693,000 in February 2022, representing nearly 10 percent of the population. Severe food insecurity has increased by 44 per cent over the past year and by 72 per cent since the first survey round in April 2020, highlighting the deepening crisis and the inequality of the impacts of Covid-19, particularly on lower income households. In line with the previous sections of this report, the food security findings reflect a deterioration in food consumption patterns, economic vulnerability (including food prices, income changes and sources), market stability and livelihood disruptions,” it said.
Venezuelans fare worst
It noted that these impacts are hitting hardest those who can least afford it—particularly families with the lowest incomes.
“Spanish-speakers in Trinidad and Tobago are still faring worse than others, as are younger respondents compared to other age groups. The survey highlights that unpaid time spent on childcare and domestic work are still greater than before the pandemic, and these activities often are disproportionately shouldered by women. Continued and deepened analysis on gender remains a priority to ensure that recovery processes are gender-responsive and support women’s empowerment. Governments have turned to many policy measures and programmes to manage these impacts and support people.
“Social protection has played a critical role through expanded unemployment insurance, income support, cash transfers and food support. While many measures have ended, the impacts to people’s incomes and lives have not. It is critical for governments to continue to provide safety nets and invest in people’s resilience, particularly for those living in poverty and facing different facets of vulnerability. Caribbean states are highly exposed to global and regional shocks, and Covid-19 has joined a long list of shocks that have had profound implications on people’s lives – including the 2008 global financial crisis and numerous hurricanes and other disasters. The very active 2020 and 2021 hurricane seasons, and the eruption of La Soufriere volcano in St Vincent and the Grenadines, are stark reminders of the threats to people’s lives and economic recovery,” the report said.
Last week, the WFP stated that the number of severely food insecure people has shot up by over half a million between December 2021 and March 2022 in Latin America and the Caribbean, as the region struggles to cope with the fallout of Covid-19, now coupled with the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine.
“Food insecurity now affects 9.3 million people in the countries where WFP has a presence in the region, according to recent surveys conducted by the organisation. In a press statement issued, it noted that in a worst-case scenario, where the conflict in Ukraine continues unabated, the figure could rise to 13.3 million.
Caricom intervenes
Two weeks ago, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley attended a three-day Agri-Investment Forum and Expo to discuss improving supply channels for food supplies and other trade issues. The forum was sponsored by Caricom and the Government of Guyana.
At a press conference hosted after the event, Dr Rowley said TT together with Guyana will be taking steps towards strengthening self-sufficiency on regional food supplies, noting that it was “time to get serious”.
“What we have been doing is looking for our food supply far away around the world when in fact there are possibilities to find a food supply next door with our effort significant aspects of our investment and our transportation but there are some missing links we need to put in place to ensure our food supply comes from the closest, most affordable and most sustainable arrangements. Currently we import a lot of our meat from Australia and New Zealand, Europe and the US very little from next door. If those things are done as they should be done then Caricom will begin to insulate itself from the ups and downs and shortages that take place and will continue to take place,” Dr Rowley said.