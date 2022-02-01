‘Severe shortcomings’ in evidence

A LAWSUIT brought against Trinidad and Tobago by Belize over an alleged failure by this country to apply the Common External Tariff (CET) on brown sugar imported from outside Caricom has been dismissed.
The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) yesterday dismissed the claim, saying there were “severe shortcomings” in the evidence provided by Belize to support its allegations.
A seven-judge panel comprising president of the CCJ Justice Adrian Saunders along with Justices Jacob Wit, Winston Anderson, Maureen Rajnauth-Lee, Denys Barrow, Andrew Burgess and Peter Jamadar, delivered the ruling.
In delivering a summary of the court’s judgment, Justice Saunders said the State of Belize had the burden of proof but it fell short in the quality of its evidence.
Belize had claimed that between November 2018 and June 2020, Trinidad and Tobago had failed to apply the CET of 40 per cent on imports of brown sugar from nations outside the Caricom region.
The CET is a single tariff rate agreed to by all members of Caricom on imports of a product from outside the Caribbean Community.
Goods imported from other countries are subjected to the duties listed in the CET, but goods imported from Caricom countries certified to be of Caricom origin, do not generally attract these import duties.
These Caricom origin goods enjoy duty-free status.
No assured market
Even though the court reaffirmed the application of the CET, it warned that it did not guarantee regional sugar producers an assured market.
“In the present circumstances, this court re-emphasises the importance of maintaining the CET especially in respect of a product such as brown sugar which is of demonstrable importance to member states such as Belize which manufactures that product. No one disputes that Belize has made very significant investment in its agricultural sector in general and in sugar cultivation and production specifically.
“The CET does not guarantee producers of sugar in Belize an assured market, but those producers are entitled to the protection of the market that the tariff is intended to provide,” it stated. The judgment added: “The court also urges the Community to superintend the conclusion of the Monitoring Mechanism for Sugar as quickly as possible to ensure that the benefits intended to ensure the regional sugar producers are not frustrated and impaired.”
Belize claimed that because of the treaty violation by Trinidad and Tobago, Belize Sugar Industries Ltd (BSI) and Santander Sugar were losing sales.
In addition to that, it claimed that the Caricom Secretariat had failed to ensure Trinidad and Tobago imposed the CET.
It was seeking to have the court order that this country must apply the full 40 per cent CET on brown sugar from countries outside of Caricom.
At the trial, attorneys for Belize argued that between November 2018 and June 2020 brown sugar that was produced outside the Caribbean region entered the Trinidad and Tobago market without the 40 per cent CET being imposed.