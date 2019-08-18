SFC, GHL advance

This week, we at Bourse take a look at the financial performance of two major players in the Non-Banking Finance sector: Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited (SFC) and Guardian Holdings Limited (GHL), for the six-month period ended June 30th, 2019. While SFC experienced meaningful growth from insurance operations, GHL’s performance driver was investment income, mainly from the US and Jamaican markets.
Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited (SFC) SFC reported Total Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) of TT$0.58 for the six-month period ended June 30th 2019, a 7.5 per cent improvement in the prior comparable period. Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations improved 21.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY)in HY 2019.