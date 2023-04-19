Shell drills dry hole

Shell Trinidad and Tobago has drilled a dry hole in its exploration well named Ice.
It was spudded last year in block 5C but the results were never made public.
This is at least two major exploration wells that failed last year and continues the moderate success of exploration in T&T over ten years, particularly on the continental shelf.
The news could not be good for the Ministry of Energy which is expected to go to market later this year with a shallow water bid round following the spectacular failure of the last bid round which attracted sole bids on two blocks from a consortium of bpTT and Shell and which were so bad the Government refused to accept the offer and even after negotiations the companies and the Ministry of Energy could not settle on terms.
It follows sole bids on deep water blocks by the same consortium and the same rejection by the Government and the same negotiations have started and the similar silence as happened with the shallow water is now the case, more than three months after the commencement of negotiations.
Shell also drilled a second exploration well, Aphrodite, this time in its Block 5a, and while if found hydrocarbons it is unclear if it is in commercial quantities.
The disappointing results were part of the company’s 2022 exploration programme but neither Shell nor the Ministry of Energy ever made the results public.
In response to questions from Express Business, Shell confirmed drilling the wells as part of its 2022 exploration programme but even though it acknowledged finding hydrocarbons it did not say if it was in commercial quantities.
The company said, “Shell Trinidad and Tobago Limited (Shell) can confirm that it has completed its exploration drilling programme—the Ice and Aphrodite wells. These Near Field Exploration prospects were drilled within Blocks 5(C) and 5(A) in the East Coast Marine Area. The campaign safely and successfully concluded in Q4 2022. We can confirm that the Aphrodite exploration well showed encouraging results and further evaluation of the well data is in progress.”
According to the energy major, it is too early to predict how and when Aphrodite may add to Shell’s production capacity.
According to the Ministry of Energy’s website the Ice well was drilled to a depth of 21,315 using the Mersk DIS rig while the Aphrodite well was also drilled by the same rig to a depth of 19,526 which went beyond its initial target depth of 19,302 feet.
Those were two of only three exploration wells drilled in T&T as drilling depth remains challenged with little or no exploration or developmental drilling going on in the country. According to Shell’s website, ECMA is a producing conventional gas field located in shallow water in Trinidad and Tobago. The field is located in block Block 5 (a) (ECMA), Block E (ECMA), and Block 6 (b) (ECMA), with water depth of 650 feet.
The ECMA conventional gas field recovered 99.97 per cent of its total recoverable reserves, with peak production in 2010. The peak production was approximately 557 Mmcfd of natural gas. Based on economic assumptions, production will continue until the field reaches its economic limit in 2027.
The field is expected to recover 0.05 Mmboe, comprised of 0.05 Mmbbl of crude oil & condensate.
With respect to Block C the company only started production in 2021.
In announcing that production has started on Block 5C in the East Coast Marine Area (ECMA) Shell said it marked a significant milestone in the delivery of gas both domestically and internationally through Atlantic LNG.
The company said production from 5c strengthened the resilience and competitiveness of Shell’s position in Trinidad and Tobago,
Maarten Wetselaar, Shell’s then Director of Integrated Gas, Renewable and Energy Solutions said, “This is a key growth opportunity that supports our long-term strategy in the country as well as our global LNG growth ambitions.”
Block 5C, known as Project Barracuda, is a backfill project with approximately 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) (140 mmscf/d) of sustained near-term gas production with peak production expected to be approximately 40,000 boe/d (220 mmscf/d). It is Shell’s first greenfield project in T&T and one of its largest in the country since its acquired BG Group’s assets.
The ECMA is one of the most prolific gas-producing areas in Trinidad and Tobago. As part of Shell’s development strategy, the company said it has sought ways to access the significant volumes that exist in the ECMA and to bring them online.
First gas at Barracuda was reached on July 18, 2021.
The Barracuda project comprises two subsea wells, one in the Endeavour field and the other in the Bounty field. Both are tied back to Shell’s Dolphin platform.
These are two of the deepest development wells in Trinidad and Tobago; Endeavour was drilled to a depth of 20,000 feet (6,096 metres) while Bounty was drilled to a depth of 16,000 feet (4,877 metres).