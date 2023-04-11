Shell saves the day

Shell helps stop annual decrease in natural gas production
BP holds steady but declines towards end of year
T&T can’t maximise benefits from high commodity prices
A 29 per cent increase in the average natural gas production from Shell in 2022 helped stop the annual decline in gas output and allowed the country to see a marginal increase in production.
According to the latest data from the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, Shell’s averaged daily production for 2022 rose to 661 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) up from 494 mmscf/d in 2021 or a 29 per cent improvement in its average daily production.
The improved performance was mainly due to the company bringing on stream its Colibri development. In fact, Shell actually ended the year much stronger than its average production profile, with the company’s daily output in the last two months of November and December being 778 mmscf/d and 754mmscf/d respectively. It started 2022 producing in January 638 mmscf/d.
Shell’s improvement was the major bright spot last year in natural gas production with T&T’s largest producer, bpTT, seeing very little improvement. Its average output in 2022 was 1253 mmscf/d compared to an average in 2021 of 1244 mmscf/d. By the end of the year the situation worsened with output being 1,100 in November and 1,199 in December; bpTT started off producing and average of 1391 mmscf/d in January 2022.
Both EOG and Woodside also reported reductions in their daily production with EOG doing 331 mmscf/d and Woodside 351 mmscf/d in 2022 compared to 366 mmscf/d and 371 mmscf/d in 2021.
This means with record oil, gas and petrochemical prices and even with government recording a fiscal surplus, T&T was unable to truly benefit from the windfall that was presented to it last year with high commodity prices.
At the recent Energy Conference Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley promised an increase in natural gas production in 2023, but apart from Touchstone’s development and bpTT’s infill drilling programme, it is hard to see how the country can have any sustained improvement in output.
Rowley said, “Natural gas in particular is required as fuel for our power plants and as feedstock for our gas-based industries, inclusive of LNG and is currently at 2.8 bcf per day, down from about 4.1bcf at its highest, at peak production of our now matured fields. Gas production will improve in 2023 based on projects which came on stream in mid-to-late 2022 such as Shell’s Colibri project, bpTT’s Cassia Compression Project and EOG Resources Osprey West Project. Gas production will be given a further boost in 2023 by bpTT’s infill programme and EOG Resources Osprey East Development. “
He noted that in the period 2024 to 2026 projects with a production capacity of 1.5 bcf per day are expected to come on stream and he promised they will stabilise natural gas production pending the coming on stream of mega-projects such as Shell’s Manatee Project and Woodside’s Calypso project.
“However, there is much work to be done to bring these projects to Final Investment Decision. As a government we are doing our part, working alongside the major explorers and investors, to expedite the process and we are quietly confident that these projects will be brought on stream at the earliest date.”
Crude oil production is also down as Trinidad and Tobago exported just over 19 million barrels of oil in 2022, according to figures from the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries. But that was a nine-per cent decline from the previous year.
According to the ministry’s consolidated monthly bulletin, T&T exported 19,661,005 barrels of oil last year; of that, State-owned Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd was the largest exporter of its Merlo crude, with the company selling just over one million barrels of crude a month, for a combined total of 12,394,565 barrels in 2022.
The next largest exporter of crude was bpTT, which sold both its condensate and Perenco’s light sweet crude for a combined total of 5,012,772 barrels of oil. BHP, now Woodside Energy, exported 2,253,668 barrels, the report revealed.
T&T’s total crude exports in 2022 are, however, down by just over two million barrels when compared to 2021, when the country exported 21,681,344.
The main reason for the fall in exports is the decline in the production from Heritage Petroleum from 14,064,304 in 2021 to 12,394,565 in 2022.
The data also shows that the average daily production fell from 59,850 barrels of oil per day (bo/d) in 2021 to 58,436 bo/d (just over 1,400 bo/d) in 2022.
This effectively means that despite the closure of Petrotrin and the formation of Heritage Petroleum with a focus on crude production, the country has not been able to stop the decline in oil output.
T&T’s average daily production fell to below 100,000 bo/d in 2011 and has never recovered, and its present production remains the lowest in a generation.
The low output also means that Government was unable to benefit fully from the high oil prices in 2022, as revenue is a reflection of global prices, tax regime as well as production.
Global prices have been high and Government’s fiscal regime relatively intact, but production remains stymied.