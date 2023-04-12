There is a shortage of building inspectors at local government corporations throughout the country.
This according to deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government Peter Mitchell.
He was responding yesterday to a question from Communications Minister Symon de Nobriga at a Joint Select Committee (JSC) meeting to enquire into the measures in place to address the challenges of climate change in Trinidad and Tobago.
De Nobriga said every municipal corporation should have a building inspector and an engineer.
The minister asked what mechanisms were in place at the corporations to enforce the existing building codes at the municipal corporation level and how did the ministry ensure that this mandate was being fulfilled.
Mitchell said a few weeks ago there was a meeting of all the regional corporation chief executive officers (CEOs) and this issue was raised.
He said they were working to fill some of the vacant positions of building inspectors.
Mitchell admitted that some corporations were facing a challenge because of the shortage and they have been using resources from one corporation to help another that did not have a building inspector.
He said they were doing the best they could, reminding that the responsibility to fill these vacancies fell to the service commissions.
Mitchell noted that under the local government reform to come, the corporation will have the power to hire building inspectors.
De Nobriga asked whether, given the resourcing challenges, there was any effort on behalf of the corporations to make the public aware of the dangers of illegal structures and buildings.
Jerry David, senior disaster management coordinator at the ministry, said there were continuous campaigns but he lamented that some people do not listen and refuse to move from dangerous places.
David said when the rain falls in Diego Martin and if there are landslides and flash flooding, he knows the names and addresses of people who will be impacted.
“The same people who have erected their homes on the riverbanks were impacted this year but they did not move so the rains will come again and they will be impacted again,” he said.
He said they were aware that many people did not want to move so they invite them to come and learn information on search and rescue operations, how to use tools and utilise sand bags.
“They are not moving. So what we do, we tell them these are the measures you can take. We do it constantly, we use the loudspeakers...but the folks aren’t moving and we have to now teach them to adapt,” he said.
De Nobriga said he agreed that climate change was about adaptation.
He asked if there was a disaster management plan that was followed by every municipality as he noted that every year the impact of natural disasters seemed to be increasing.
David said the plan was updated every two years.