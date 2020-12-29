Shortages of corn, soya bean meal

Express Business Filler #1

As shortages of imported corn and soya bean meal continue to affect local animal feed supply, National Flour Mills (NFM) is promising normalisation in two weeks.

On Monday NFM said the import shortages were due to a high level of demand from China, resulting in the unavailability of loading capacity at ports in supplier countries and a three- to four-week delay in shipments to Trinidad and Tobago and neighbouring countries.

The company said in addition to supply shortages, the cost of corn, soya bean meal and wheat has also risen significantly in the last two months.

“These delays have led to the unavailability of some feed products on the local market,” NFM said in a statement. “NFM is working to meet market demand. However, it is unable to fulfil all of the additional demand as a result of other local feed producers’ inability to produce their normal quantities.”

NFM said the feeds which are heavily dependent on middling have also been affected, as demand is outstripping the usual supply from flour production.

“The current supply disruptions are expected to be rectified as raw materials have started arriving with more shipments expected in early January. The situation is expected to return to normal in the next two weeks once there are no further shipment delays,” the company said.

Opposition MP: Govt to blame

In a statement yesterday Mayaro MP Rushton Paray blamed Government for the shortage.

He said the real cause of the lack of feedstock was the absence of planning by the Government in light of an international buying spree by China and other countries to fuel growing demands.

“For months the Opposition had cautioned the Government of an impending shortage of essential supplies because of increased orders and shipping issues caused primarily by matters related to the Covid-19 pandemic. Proper arrangements would have forestalled this crippling crisis. Instead, the relevant Government ministries ignored the issues and NFM made no effort to stockpile feed to avert the shortage.”

Paray urged Government to put effective measures in place to avoid further shortages and called on the Trade and Industry Ministry to closely monitor international market developments to ensure there was no repeat of the shortage.

