Should Espinet have been fired?

IN THE last month, the two state company chairpersons (Penny Commissiong and Wilfred Espinet) were dismissed and the boards they chaired were reconstituted, either in whole (Tourism Trinidad Ltd) or in part (Heritage Petroleum Holdings Ltd). It is noteworthy that Cabinet decided to terminate the services of both Ms Commissiong and Mr Espinet ostensibly over issues surrounding the tenure of the chief executives of these state bodies. Ms Commissiong was fired because Cabinet overuled the decision of the TTL board voted not to confirm the CEO in the position of CEO, while Mr Espinet was released because Cabinet did not agree with his decision to retain the CEO.
The fact that Cabinet, either directly or indirectly, dismissed two state board chairs over issues relating to the employment of their CEOs is important because one of the most important responsibilities of a 21st century board is the hiring of the appropriate CEO for a company.