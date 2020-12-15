Should Govt do more for investors?

IN THE November 25 edition of this publication, under the headline ‘Why is Govt raising money privately?’ it was reported that between July 2018 and June 2020, the central Government and State enterprises raised $30.59 billion on the local and international bond markets, based on information in the Central Bank’s Economic Bulletins for July 2020 and July 2019.
That $30.59 billion was raised through 41 bond offerings, 37 of which were done through private, primary placements on the domestic bond market, one was an international offer and just three were considered public, meaning available to anyone in Trinidad and Tobago who cared to invest. Those three bonds were tranches of the National Investment Fund (NIF) offering to the general public in mid-2018.
Last week, in this space, the question was asked ‘What should be done with NEL?’ which referred to National Enterprises Ltd, the State’s investment holding company.
The central point of those essays was that, with the exception of the three tranches of National Investment Fund bonds in 2018, neither the central Government nor State enterprises raise money by inviting the general public to bid for bonds in almost a decade.
The point is that this administration has not paid enough attention to the financial planning/investment needs of the local population.
Even at a time that is as economically difficult as the one we are in now, there are thousands of households across this nation in which the breadwinners receive gross incomes of between $15,000 and $40,000 a month.
Many of these households live within their means and therefore have surplus funds available for investment after all of their other expenses have been met.
In this pandemic time, such prudent households have limited options to secure their long-term financial futures and are probably spending those surpluses paying off major debts, such as mortgages or vehicles, or building up their cash reserves at commercial banks, where they probably earn interest of 0.1 per cent.
A third option of spending cash reserves on fripperies is imprudent and is not at all encouraged.
A fourth option of property investment is problematic, given the country’s present financial uncertainty and the possibility that the T&T economy may never recover to its pre-pandemic position, especially if the current administration continues to hold fast to its policy mantra that it is not interfering with the exchange rate.
The point is that a large number of households in this country are continuing to earn incomes with a dearth of new investment options into which surplus funds (or borrowed funds) can be deployed.
Therefor, the last substantial investment opportunity that the Government made available to the population was the fixed-rate, corporate, asset-backed bonds issued by the NIF in the middle of 2018, which was extremely useful for financial planning purposes.
Recall that the NIF bonds were issued in three tranches: 4.5 per cent for five years; 5.7 per cent for 12 years and 6.6 per cent for 20 years. It is useful to remember, as well, that those bonds were heavily over-subscribed, attracting 8,103 applications valued at $7.349 billion, which was 1.8 times the $4.0 billion offer. NIF holds shares in:
• Republic Financial Holdings Ltd—42,475,362;
• West Indian Tobacco Company—4,548,712;
• Angostura Holdings—61,677,011;
• Trinidad Generation Unlimited—189,400,000; and
• One Caribbean Media—15,285,917. OCM is the parent company of the Trinidad Express.
Speaking about NIF in the 2020 budget presentation, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said: “NIF has thus delivered $224 million in dividend income into the pockets of thousands of members of the public in a single year, which will continue for the next 19 years.”
There is no doubt that NIF was great for the willing investors in the population but, to paraphrase the Janet Jackson song, what has the Government done for local investors lately?
In my view, what they have done is over-promise and under-deliver:
1) In the 2020 budget, which was delivered on October 1, 2019, Mr Imbert promised a NIF 2, saying: “We will continue to use this (NIF) vehicle as a mechanism for monetising major State assets, including those assets transferred to the Government for repayment of the cost of the CL Financial/CLICO bailout.
“Barring unforeseen circumstances, I propose to introduce in fiscal 2020 a second National Investment Fund Bond Issue which will be based, among other things, on the proceeds from the sale of certain shares held by CLICO that are currently valued at $2.6 billion.
“We will maintain the current ratio of 2:1 relating to the assets and the corporate bonds issued by the first National Investment Fund.”
One suspects that the failure of the Government to proceed with NIF is due to the “unforeseen circumstances”, mentioned by the minister, which he has been reluctant to disclose to the public.
The NIF proposal by the Minister of Finance is yet to come to fruition
2) In the 2020 budget, as well, Mr Imbert also promised housing bonds: “Madam Speaker, we have amended the Government Savings Bond Act to provide for the introduction of savings bonds to be termed Housing Bonds—a new category to the existing Government Savings Bonds, National Tax-Free Savings Bonds, Tax-Free Savings Bonds and National Savings Bonds.
“The amendment will also ensure that the proceeds of the sale of the Housing Bond issued under the Act shall be applied solely for the purchase of housing by individuals from the HDC. The bonds so issued will be transferable. In order to ensure appropriate headroom under the amended legislation, I have increased the limit under the Act from $2.0 billion to $3.0 billion and I propose to increase the limit in the future as appropriate.”
The housing bond proposal by the Minister of Finance is yet to come to fruition.
3) On the issue of housing, Mr Imbert in the 2019 budget spoke about new interest-bearing bonds for housing: “We have established a framework of co-operation and financing among the HDC, the Home Mortgage Bank (HMB) and the Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Finance Company (TTMF) to ramp-up the financing for the housing construction programme, to deliver the existing portfolio of 6,000 housing units by the year 2020 and thereafter to deliver an annual amount of 3,000 units.
“New interest-bearing housing bonds in an initial amount of $1.5 billion would be offered by the Government to the national community to fund the accelerated housing construction and to finance the subsidy arising from the 2.0 per cent interest rate for low-income mortgages.”
This proposal is yet to come to fruition.
Will 2021 be the year of delivery for middle-income households anxious to acquire investments that hold their value over time, meaning not being eroded by inflation?