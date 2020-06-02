Sinanan blames contractor for delay over $14m walkover

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan says the contractor is to blame for the delay in completion of the $14 million walkover that will connect the Brian Lara Promenade to the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre.
The walkover spans 40 metres.
The sod was turned for the project on July 11, 2018.
At that time, Sinanan noted that it would have been completed in eight months.
Speaking on the I95.5 FM morning programme yesterday, he expressed disappointment with the delay in finishing the project.
“That project was a public tender that went out almost 19 months ago. That project was supposed to be completed within nine months. Unfortunately, it’s a project that I am very disappointed in the work of the contractor,” he said.
“It is not a project that we can just terminate at this point in time because if we attempt to do that it may delay the project a little longer. So we have served the contractor the different notices and so where we will be seeking any damages for the project in terms of the delay. It’s one of the projects where we just have to work with the contractor to have it completed, we estimate within the next two-and-a-half months,” he said.
Sinanan said only the bridge for the walkover is left to be installed.
He said the contractor reported some difficulty in sourcing the steel for the bridge, which had to be imported from Spain.
“A lot of the steel had to be imported for that project. There were some difficulties I understand with sourcing the steel, but there is no excuse. It’s just one of the projects that just did not go as planned and the problem with that falls squarely, from my information, in the lap of the contractor,” he stated.
“If you go to terminate now, what will happen is that by the time you finish assess and go back out for tender and so on, and then you get a new contractor on board, it will cost more and it will take much longer than two-and-a-half months (to be completed),” he said.
Sinanan added: “We at the Ministry are looking at it very closely and we are in contact with the contractor on a daily basis. This is the only project at the Ministry that we had delays in. There are no cost overruns but there is a time delay which we are not happy with. As a matter of fact, I think we started two walkovers after that and completed the two and that is why I am very disappointed with the response we got from that contractor.”