Sinanan: Project still in preliminary phase

Eighteen months after the Government signalled its intention to seek a private investor for the Port of Port of Spain, officially known as Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT), Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan said the Ministry has only just completed the preliminary phase of the project.
Sinanan told the Sunday Express that there is a general misconception that the Government is undertaking a full privatisation of the PATT. “This is not the case. What is currently unfolding is a process to engage a private investor for the PATT via a public private partnership (PPP) agreement.
“The PPP initiative is in response to a mandate to rationalise the operations of the PATT and to introduce a private sector operator into the Port handling operations now carried out by the PATT. This approach is intended to significantly improve the competitiveness and efficiency of the operations of the Port,” he said.
Last August, the PATT invited expressions of interest (EOI) from investors for the private sector involvement in the operation of the port.
According to the Authority, the EOI is designed to encourage and create the competitive environment for the creation of new business opportunities and revenue streams for the Port Authority and the potential partner.
The EOI targeted investors with experience in port investments, development and operations, shipping, logistics and cruise operations.
The potential investors were invited to propose business ideas that will support participation in a Public Private Landlord model project with the Port Authority in the areas of cargo operations at the PATT, the cargo and cruise operations at the Port of Scarborough, regional cargo activities at the Caricom wharves and cruise shipping operations of the Port Authority.
In the notice, the Port Authority said it recognises that an effective PPP agreement has the potential to not only generate revenue but also positively enhance the experience of port users, businesses and the national community.
Sinanan noted that the invitation period closed on November 23, 2021.
“All submissions have been reviewed and categorised according to investment areas. This preliminary phase helps to determine the market appetite for a project of this magnitude,” he said.
He said the PATT issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the procurement of Advisory Services to the Port Authority for the PPP project from the period November 1, 2021 to December 17, 2021.
“To date, proposals have been reviewed, with a preferred proponent having been identified,” he said. He noted that the ministry has engaged the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB) on the project.
“The IADB has been engaged to provide technical assistance to the Government, which includes assessing the project readiness and developing the necessary activities that are required for the successful implementation of the project,” he said.
Project background
On October 5, 2020, Finance Minister Colm Imbert had said the Government was seeking private sector support for the economy.
To this end, he had said the Government was looking for a private operator for the Port.
“In particular, Madam Speaker, the private sector has become increasingly and successfully involved in the operations of cargo-handling operations at port facilities worldwide. Public port agencies have been moving away from the service port model under which national port authorities provide all commercial services as well as regulatory functions; but increasingly have been utilising the landlord model. The Government has decided to adopt this approach with the Port Authority retaining its regulatory and asset management functions, but with managerial, operational and financial responsibility for commercial activities such as terminals and equipment in the port area under a new investor.
“The Ministry of Works and Transport will therefore be mandated to take immediate steps to rationalise by the end of fiscal 2021, the operations of the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago and to introduce a private sector operator into the Port handling operations now carried out by the Port of Port of Spain, leaving the ferry service to the Trinidad and Tobago Inter-Island Company Ltd and the lands for the Port of Spain Infrastructure Company. We will also take steps to ensure that the operations at Point Lisas Industrial Port Development Corporation are consistent with the operations of the port handling operations of the Port of Port of Spain,” he said.
The Cabinet subsequently appointed a committee chaired by Public Administration Minister Allyson West, which produced a report on the port’s potential.
Based on that report, which was submitted to Cabinet, the port was mandated to go out with an EOI.
In an interview with the Express last year, port chairman Lyle Alexander said the port’s operations could be more efficient and lamented that the port has not been profitable.
Alexander had said that the Port is one of the few in the region that has zero private sector involvement.
The fact that it has remained a public entity for the past 100 years, he said, hasn’t worked for it financially. In fact, being public and depending on allocations from the Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP) has been a disadvantage.
While ports throughout the region were able to develop better infrastructure and operational efficiencies, the port lagged behind in upgrading its equipment.
“We have not kept pace with changes ensuring we are adequately resourced and to a certain standard,” Alexander acknowledged.
In 2019, 180,000 containers passed through the Port of Port of Spain.
In 2020, the year of a global pandemic, only 112,000 have passed through at the time.
Alexander had said the privatisation of the port was key to the economic survival of T&T.
“The port is the gateway for doing business in T&T. It is critical to the contribution of the economic development of the country. We need new investment which we do not have at the moment,” he had said.
Toco Port still in the works
Sinanan said that the Toco Port remains a priority project for the Ministry of Works and Transport and by extension the Government of T&T.
“In 2017, the National Infrastructure Development Company Limited, procured consultancy services to conduct a feasibility study for the Toco Port Facility, as well as the creation of conceptual designs, which have been completed.
In January 2020, the Environmental Impact Assessment was initiated and work remains in progress toward attaining the required environmental clearance to proceed,” he said.
In November 2016, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced the construction of the ferry port which he said would bring great opportunities and generate economic growth to communities in the region.
To this end, Sinanan had turned the sod in March of 2017 for the construction of a $196 million road upgrade from Valencia to Toco Road which will be used as the port’s direct route.
The idea for a port was conceived from as early as 1990—some three decades ago—by a consortium of consultants called “Sea Bridge Team” who conducted a feasibility study for a sea bridge service between Trinidad and Tobago.
The Government’s decision to establish the Toco Ferry Port, and to have it started in 2020 before the general election, was met with opposition from several environmental stakeholders.
On May 22, 2020 19 civil society organisations (CSOs) challenged several conclusions of the Environmental Impact Assessment on the Toco Port.
The CSOs argued that the proposal for the Toco Port is inconsistent with the Vision 2030 National Development Strategy which places the environment at the centre of social and economic development.
Citing “critical misrepresentations and shortcomings” in the EIA’s assessment of the biodiversity and ecosystems on the North-east coast of Trinidad and the wider Caribbean/Atlantic marine environment, they urged the EMA to apply the Precautionary Principle in the National Environmental Policy (NEP) in their deliberations on the granting of a Certificate of Environment Clearance to the Port project.
The NEP requires the Government to “adhere to the principle that if there are threats of serious irreversible damage to humans or the environment, lack of full scientific certainty will not be used as a reason for postponing social and environmental safeguards.”
The CSOs went on to challenge the selection of Toco for a port noting that the feasibility study on which it is based was done 32 years ago and that even then, the pros and cons of a port at Toco had been weighed without definitive recommendation.
The project falls under the National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (Nidco).
At the time of the announcement, chairman Herbert George had said Nidco was eager to get the project off the ground to stimulate industrial, commercial, ecotourism and residential activity in the underdeveloped northeastern region which has a population of over 75,000.
In 2020, George had told Guardian Media Ltd that the port had been “shelved” because of the pandemic.
“What I can briefly tell you about the Toco port is that it is one of our projects that has been shut down due to Covid-19,” George had said.
“So far we have done and submitted the EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) to the EMA (Environmental Management Authority), it is over to them to deal with our CEC (Certificate of Environmental Compliance) application,” George had said.
On April 14, 2020 the EMA sought public comment for the CEC on behalf of the Nidco and the Ministry of Works. The application was also gazetted at the same time.
According to the published document, it said that the Ministry of Works is “desirous of setting up a modern, multi-purpose port facility on 19.9 hectares of land.”
The application is for the dredging, land reclamation, earthworks and infrastructural works at Grand Anse Bay.
Once approval is granted, construction of the port will be done in phases, and is expected to take 30 months. The project is projected to cost $900 million.