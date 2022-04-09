Sinanan: Project still in preliminary phase

Eighteen months after the Government signalled its intention to seek a private investor for the Port of Port of Spain, officially known as Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT), Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan said the Ministry has only just completed the preliminary phase of the project.

Sinanan told the Sunday Express that there is a general misconception that the Government is undertaking a full privatisation of the PATT. “This is not the case. What is currently unfolding is a process to engage a private investor for the PATT via a public private partnership (PPP) agreement.