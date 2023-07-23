Sinanan promises traffic ease-up for Chaguanas

Express Business Filler #1

A big ease to Chaguanas traffic has been promised by Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan.

Speaking at a People’s National Movement (PNM) meeting in Enterprise last Friday, Sinanan acknowledged that Chaguanas and environs was beleaguered by heavy traffic on most days and that “it can take hours to get in and out of Chaguanas”.

However, he has criticised the Chaguanas Borough Corporation, led by the United National Congress (UNC), for not delivering to burgesses and denied that Opposition corporations were not being funded.

Sinanan underscored this and other service delivery issues as key features of the Government’s promised local government reform, saying municipalities must be the ones to get the services to the people.

He said he has not met anyone in the past seven years who was happy with the way local government was being run and “we have to fix it”, adding that 85 per cent of complaints coming to the ministry was about roads.

Sinanan noted that the Ministry of Works and Transport last week rolled out a traffic alleviation and road repair plan for Chaguanas and some adjoining areas.

He said traffic conditions getting in and out of Chaguanas was its “major problem” and that the ministry last week met with the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce on the issue.

Highway, bridges plan

Sinanan said the ministry was taking a three-pronged approach to Chaguanas’ traffic problem in the short, medium and long-term.

In the short term, for which some work has started, some widening of the roads and expansion of bridges will take place in Caroni and have started in other areas, he said.

The Churchill-Roosevelt Highway is also to be widened from four lanes to six, he said and this work will begin shortly, from Chaguanas to Chase Village.

Sinanan said this is expected to move the traffic along faster, both in Chaguanas and environs and the highway, including in areas where a number of malls have been established.

The minister said “two interchanges are being designed as we speak to take the hassle out of where the malls have lined up on the highway”.

Sinanan said all surveys have shown that Chaguanas is the fastest growing commercial township in the country, and development had to keep up or the borough would become a “very challenging place to live”.

He said a plan to alleviate traffic in the Indian Trail area and access has also been approved, as the ministry has recognised that there were serious challenges moving in and out of Couva.

The minister said the upcoming local government election was not about national issues but about local issues, such as how to get corporation councils to do the work.

He said this meant garbage collection, maintenance, schools and roads.

Sinanan called on the population to “be very, very wary of who is coming to you” during the campaign season.

He said the PNM Government will still be in place after August 14, stating, “This election is not about replacing the Government. On the 15th when we get up, Dr Keith Rowley will still be the Prime Minister.”

