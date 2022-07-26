Sinanan: PTSC plans for electric fleet

The Ministry of Works and Transport is moving ahead with plans for electric buses for the public transportation service but it is keeping mum on the cost.
Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, when questioned yesterday, would only say that the cost would be significant but that it would save the country a lot of money in the long term.
Sinanan was speaking with reporters following the sod-turning ceremony for the Piarco International Airport Solar Park project.
Earlier this year, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley revealed plans to procure electric buses to add to the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) fleet.
He said then that Government was moving to make all public vehicles electric, in an effort to reduce the use of liquid fuels.
Sinanan told reporters yesterday that a tender went out and negotiations are ongoing with the preferred tenderer, a Chinese manufacturer.
“Negotiations are going on with that supplier now and I am hoping that we should be able to wrap up that within the next year or so and hopefully by next year we should have some of these new buses rolling in on the streets,” he said.
When asked about the cost of the electric buses, Sinanan said he did not want to reveal a figure just yet.
“I don’t want to put that figure out there because we have a tendency in Trinidad to take something and just run with it and create a negative angle. At the end of the day we have to go this way, the world is going this way. Very soon you may not even get diesel engines and so on again. So, if we are going to invest now in new buses, we have to think about the future.
“At this point in time, electric vehicles are expensive...it is significantly more but when you look at the long term the money that you will save on diesel and even repairs because these electric vehicles don’t have the amount of combustion parts and so on like regular vehicles. When you work it out over the long term, it works out cheaper for us.”
Sinanan said the aim is to have only electric vehicles operating on the Priority Bus Route.
Asked what that meant for maxi-taxi operators, he said the change will not happen overnight.
“Nobody is going to change their maxis overnight but we are starting with the public transport, the PTSC buses. Hopefully within a couple of years the entire world is going to be electric vehicles.”
Sinanan added that the switch over to electric vehicles is not the only improvement the ministry is looking at to modernise the public transportation service.
He said the ministry is looking at technology to track buses along their routes so people would be able to know where the bus is, what time it will arrive etc.
“The whole idea is to have a new fleet properly well managed and using technology,” he said.
Energy Minister Stuart Young said the change to electric vehicles would be expensive but a positive move for the environment.
“It is going to be phenomenal in terms of the amount of reduction on our transportation side of dangerous gas emissions and I am really looking forward to that move. Minister Sinanan will come to Cabinet with the appropriate note after the negotiations and procurement has been completed. It is not going to be an insignificant cost to the taxpayers of Trinidad and Tobago but it is a move in the right direction.”
He added that the existing buses will continue to be used while they can.
“It really is a time where we are looking at replacement of some of the aged buses. So it is not to say that we are going to park up any working buses. We will continue to use the buses but we are working towards the electric vehicles.”