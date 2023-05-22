SISSONS Paints Grenada Ltd (SPGL) has launched a new $9 million (EC$3.6 million) production facility and retail store in Grenada.
“Sissons Paints Grenada Ltd undertook an investment valued at approximately $3.6 million EC dollars to facilitate the increased capacity brought on by the addition of Berger Paints to the production line. This investment sees SPGL move from a production capacity of one million litres to two million litres per year,” a statement from the ANSA McAL Group about the launch stated.
“The company has also increased its staff complement by approximately 30 per cent, increasing jobs available to Grenadians,” it stated.
The managing director of SPGL, Christopher De Allie, reaffirmed the ANSA McAL Group’s commitment to the growth and development of Grenada and the OECS as the top priority for the company, stating that “at Sissons’ we believe that it is very important to remain consistent and continue raising the bar in order to excel. Otherwise, it would result in stagnation, and stagnancy is detrimental for growth.”
The Colour Shop is said to be the first-of-its-kind one-stop shop for all painting needs, serving both contractors and homeowners alike.
“The company has also introduced several innovations over the past year, including the exceptional exterior paint product—Weatherguard Pro which is specially formulated for our Caribbean climate along with an improved colour tinting system across all hardware partners, which allows the matching of over 3,000 colours using the new Innovatint Software and The enhanced Colour Library,” it stated.
“The innovation pipeline for SPGL also boasts the introduction of a Colour Visualiser app to allow clients to easily ‘try on’ paint colours using pictures of their homes or projects from the comfort of their mobile or desktop device. Further to this, the company is looking forward to the introduction of a Customer Relationship Management Software which promises to improve the B2B and B2C experience for customers,” it stated.
The ANSA McAL Group company hosted Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell, Minister for Mobilisation, Implementation and Transformation Andy Williams, Private Sector Representative in the Senate Salim Rahaman, ANSA McAL group executives, management staff and clients to witness the opening of the new facility and retail store.