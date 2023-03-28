Six months into financial year TTMA sees small gains

While it has witnessed some small gains in the ease of doing business, the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) is of the view that there still is a long way to go to create an enabling environment.
Giving an insight into the performance of the sector in the first six months of the 2023 financial year, TTMA’s president Tricia Coosal said the association has assisted in combating illicit trade to improve the ease of doing business.
Coosal said the TTMA continues to make representation with the relevant authorities, sitting on the committees on Alcohol, Cleaning Agents, and Pharmaceuticals, while co-chairing the Tobacco Working group and being an active member of the Anti-Illicit Trade Task Force.
She highlighted that the work is beginning to bear fruit and this can be seen with the weekly seizures and withdrawal of goods that are deemed illegal and have found their way into the marketplace of T&T.
She said the association has also lobbied for access to more foreign exchange for manufacturers via the Export-Import Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (EXIMBank), Foreign Exchange Facility.
“The increased trade as a result of expansion in accessing the funds suggests an increase in the ease of doing business from this point of view,” Coosal remarked.
However, the TTMA president indicated that threats to the ease of doing business still exist such as the delay in Value Added Tax (VAT) returns as approximately TT$150m is owed to its members.
Coosal noted that it has lobbied and enquired from all persons involved, including the Ministry of Finance and the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) office, with no guarantee or commitment to the rollout of the bonds and cash payments that were promised.
She outlined that to have this substantive amount owed to the non-energy manufacturing sector, which is the engine of growth in the economy, is not optimal in a business environment.
Last October, Imbert said an inefficient VAT system is affecting the Government’s ability to pay VAT returns.
He said the Government prioritises paying out arrears to smaller enterprises first, but larger companies are still owed tens of millions of dollars.
The other ongoing challenges, Coosal raised were the annual issues at the Port of Port of Spain, particularly during the last quarter of the year, and a potential issue that could not only impact the sector, but the country as a whole, the proposed rate increase by the Regulated Industries Commission.
She said while manufacturers understand the position of those in authority and are grateful for the opportunity afforded during the consultations, the owners look forward to a palatable outcome from the RIC.
Asked how has growth been for the past six months in the sector, Coosal said the TTMA is awaiting the official report from the Central Statistical Office (CSO) for the last quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.
However, she said given the sector’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021 and 2022 which stands at 18 per cent and 19 per cent respectively, reflecting a growth in the contribution of the non-energy manufacturing sector to GDP by 10.5 per cent in 2022, the association is hopeful that the sector has continued its trajectory of growth.
Legislations
With respect to the Beverage Container Bill, Coosal said in July 2022 and January 2023, the Ministry of Public Utilities in collaboration with the Solid Waste Management Company Limited held virtual stakeholder consultations with various business support organisations and manufacturers.
She said these sessions allowed the stakeholders present to provide comments and feedback on the proposed policy, the TTMA is awaiting the opportunity to view the final draft given the comments received from stakeholders before it is submitted to Cabinet.
The much contentious Public Procurement and/or disposal of Public Property Bill, Coosal indicated, is awaiting proclamation by the State.
She outlined that in 2021, the TTMA hosted a webinar on the intricacies of this piece of legislation and the implications it will have on manufacturers and the business community at large.
“The Joint Chambers, of which TTMA is a part, are calling for the passage of the Bill as the Office of the Procurement Regulator has prepared itself for institutionalising the information outlined in the Bill,” she stressed.
As Coosal exits office in April after serving the two terms allowed by the by-laws of the association, she said navigating through the pandemic had to be done with a high level of creativity and sensitivity for which no playbook exists.
On her achievements, she said the association has been able to assist small and medium enterprises (SMEs) through several programmes.
Coosal explained they range from the TTMA-UWI Roytec partnership which is geared towards increasing the competitiveness of SMEs through training and applied studies to the exporTT assisting SMEs to take part in trade missions under the Export Booster Initiative.
“We are particularly proud of our programme with EximBank, exportTT, and the Ministry of Trade and Industry where several companies gained certification that allows them to be able to access markets they could not have otherwise engaged because their products did not meet the requirements for market entry,” she concluded.