SJBA president, board resign

Mass resignation at the San Juan Business Association (SJBA), due to alleged corporate governance issues and matters surrounding democracy within the organisation, have triggered fresh elections which will take place on Thursday.

An e-mail to members that started circulating on WhatsApp said that a number of directors have resigned their positions.

They include: president Jason Roach; vice president Kishal Basdeo; treasurer Joash Kissoon; director—networking and events Neela Rambharose; director, membership, Michelle Baptiste, and director, digital strategy, Dale De Mille.

The Express understands the resignation started with Rambharose in September, Baptiste in October, Roach, De Mille, and Kissoon in November and Basdeo resigned yesterday.

The e-mail went on to state that these resignations were all based on personal principles and, as a result, the remaining board of directors have voted to dissolve the board and seek a new mandate from members.

It added that founder Abrahim Ali will be conducting an election to appoint a new board. Therefore the election will be held tomorrow at the Real Street Mosque Hall.

When contacted on the matter yesterday, Roach said he did not want to be in a public spat with the founder Ali, however he resigned on the principle of corporate governance and wished with the founder and incoming board of directors all the best.

The former president and the board was elected six months ago and had four more months to make the one-year term.

Ali told the Express when contacted that the association does not know how the information was leaked, but admitted that some things were accurate. However, he said what was inaccurate to say was that the former president and the board of directors resigned all at once.

When asked as to why the sudden resignations, the founder indicated that some situations came up, which he preferred not to bring in the public domain, as it dealt with accountability.

“I do not want to point fingers at anybody, because I am not about targeting or interfering with anyone’s character. All the paid members have been informed about the new elections and it will be held tomorrow. I am in the process of calling people to come out and vote. We want to also address the constitution,” Ali highlighted.

He noted that by next week the public will know of the SJBA’s new president and board of directors.

Ali added that he was concerned that the former president and board did not make its full term in office.

“Once you belong to any organisation there are protocols, procedures and constitution that must be observed,” he added.

