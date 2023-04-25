Slow progress on Dragon Gas

More than a month after signing a confidentiality agreement with the Bolivarian Republic, Trinidad and Tobago is no where closer to bringing much needed natural gas from Venezuela to these shores.
Sources in a position to know tell Express Business that the negotiations are at a standstill because the T&T government is awaiting to see what happens in Venezuela with respect to the present crackdown on corruption before it tries to engage the south American neighbour.
Since Energy Minister Stuart Young and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries Penelope Bradshaw-Niles went quietly to Caracas for the signing of the Non Disclosure Agreement (NDA) the Express Business has confirmed there has not been any negotiations to bring gas from the nearby Dragon field to this country.
Since then things have changed in Caracas with a major crackdown on corruption that has led to the then Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami resigning.
El Aissami said,“In light of the investigations that have begun about serious occurrences of corruption at PDVSA, I have taken the decision to present my resignation as Minister of Oil, with the intent to support, accompany and totally back this process,” El Aissami, who has been minister since 2020, said on Twitter.
Venezuelan anti-graft police arrested a mayor, two judges and three government officials, at least two of whom are connected with PDVSA.
Arresting government officials for corruption is rare in Venezuela, which rights groups such as Transparency International have described as opaque.
El Aissami has been under US sanctions since 2017 for alleged connections to drug trafficking, which he denies.
Young, who is leading negotiations with Venezuela on the Dragon Gas deal, has met with El Aissami during his trips to that country. Young has made several trips to Venezuela since January when the United States granted Trinidad and Tobago an exemption to bring natural gas here from the Bolivarian Republic’s Dragon field .
This is the latest blow in a project that should have been flowing natural gas to T&T already. T&T is desperate for more hydrocarbons to meet its installed LNG and petrochemical plants.
On Sunday the Express reported exclusively about a continued natural gas crisis that has several plants shut down on the Point Lisas industrial estate. The story has not been contested by the government.
NGC said, “NGC is currently experiencing gas supply challenges in meeting total customer demand requirements; however, we are continuing to work closely with all of our suppliers and customers including T&TEC to rectify the situation at the earliest opportunity.”
According to the NGC the upstream gas supply situation is a dynamic one and all of the gas suppliers are providing as much volumes that they can to NGC; however two of its major gas suppliers are undertaking critical maintenance activities which has resulted in insufficient gas supply to meet full demand.
“We are however working closely with our customers to manage the situation to ensure NGC network pressures do not result in unstable operations or process safety incident.”
It added, “Some plants are offline to assist with managing network pressures to ensure a reliable supply of the available gas volumes.”
So worried is the NGC about a major incident at Point Lisas stemming from the gas shortages that over the Easter weekend NGC president Mark Loquan wrote to the chief executives of all the companies on the industrial estate, warning of the challenges and asking for cooperation.
The he memo, which reads, “We are currently experiencing continued unplanned supply challenges with a supplier and we are currently running the system pressures very low.
“We have made arrangements with other suppliers to offset the impact but still requires curtailment to be enforced. This is likely to continue until the end of April. Our control room will continue to be in contact with your respective control rooms with any change.
“Thanks for your patience and we will continue to provide updates if there are any further changes. Have a good long weekend. Regards, Mark.”
With a two-year window the Keith Rowley administration was hoping negotiations would have been well on their way but already there have been other stumbling blocks, including how the Venezuelans are to be paid, bearing in mind US sanctions limiting means of payment for Venezuelan products.
It was Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley who told the Parliament his government had been in touch with Venezuela following a U.S. license to jointly develop a key gas field.
Shell Plc, which produces in Trinidad, could operate the Dragon gas field in Venezuela if Nicolas Maduro’s government extends it a license. Shell is expected to provide guidance soon on timing for first gas production from the project, Rowley added.
“This matter is one that requires state-to-state communication. The first hurdle has been crossed,” he said.
The Dragon field is owned by US-sanctioned Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA, which discovered the gas reserves and built the field’s infrastructure. But the project has remained idled for over a decade on the lack of investment and US sanctions.
Even though the US license authorizes companies from Trinidad to do business with PDVSA, a set of agreements signed in 2018 by Trinidad and Venezuela must be renegotiated in order to progress to specific contracts.
The U.S. license to Trinidad bans any cash payments to Maduro’s administration, which was criticized by the socialist leader as a form of “colonialism.”
The US state department has given T&T a two year window to bring the project to fruition.
Young has met several times with Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and oil minister Tareck El Aissami to try and advance the deal but so far there is limited movement.
Trinidad, who since 2020 has a liquefaction train idled due to a low gas output, has in recent years been eager to secure other sources of gas to boost processing, production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for exports and petrochemical output.