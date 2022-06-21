Slow, uneven employment in Caribbean

Royal Caribbean cruise

HOPEFUL: A large crowd of applicants for Royal Caribbean cruise lines jobs wait their turn to be interviewed on the compound of the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) in San Fernando earlier this month. —Photo: TREVOR WATSON

SANTIAGO

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) say that while regional economies grew 6.6 per cent last year, the recovery in employment has been “slow, partial and uneven”.

In a joint report entitled “Employment Situation in Latin America and the Caribbean, real wages during the pandemic: trends and challenges”. the two United Nations agencies underline that the recovery of employment to pre-Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic levels lags in comparison with the recovery in the countries’ economic activity.

The report says by the end of 2021, most countries had regained their pre-crisis GDP levels, while employment levels remained lower in many cases.

“As seen in other crisis situations, the dynamics between employment and economic activity play a critical role for implementing better and more timely labour policies, which means that possible lags in employment suggest the need to strengthen the instruments to facilitate people’s reincorporation into the labour market.”

The report said after the number of employed in the region suffered a historic contraction in 2020 (8.2 per cent), there was a significant rebound in that indicator in 2021, notching 6.8 per cent growth in the 4th quarter of that year versus the same period of 2020.

“However, despite the considerable increase in employment throughout the year, the number of employed people in the region did not return to the level seen at the end of 2019 until the 4th quarter of 2021.”

The report states the labour gaps between men and women widened in 2021, adding that the labour market recovery has also been unequal, “to the detriment of women.

“Although employment and labour force participation have improved for both men and women, the former have benefited more than the latter. The crisis prompted by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic affected female employment more significantly, marking a setback equivalent to more than 18 years in the levels of women’s labour force participation.

“The slow recovery in the activities that account for a larger share of female employment and the larger burden that women shoulder in caring for the sick, children and older people help explain this notable difference in the dynamics of total participation rates.” The report said the health crisis stemming from Covid-19 has had “important effects” on wage trends in the region. It said the impact of the recent evolution of inflation has been most clearly reflected in real minimum wages, “the purchasing power of which declined in 2021”.

In addition, the average real wages in the region in 2021 were 6.8 per cent below pre-pandemic levels, “lagging more than economic activity and employment vis-à-vis that marker,” warning this could worsen in 2022, when even steeper rises in inflation are expected.

“It is vital to deploy institutional instruments, such as collective bargaining and minimum wages, to enable discussion of wage adjustments at the level of productive units and branches of activity, to meet the needs of both workers and companies,” says Mario Cimoli, ECLAC’s acting executive secretary, and Claudia Coenjaerts, the ILO’s regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean, in the document’s foreword.

They wrote that policies to facilitate the insertion of wage earners—such as hiring subsidies—that are focused on the most vulnerable groups will not only contribute to a faster recovery in their employment levels but will also “prevent wage conditions from becoming more precarious than before the pandemic.” —CMC

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) say that while regional economies grew 6.6 per cent last year, the recovery in employment has been "slow, partial and uneven".

