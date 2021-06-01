SM Jaleel launches oxygen water

SM JALEEL and Company, one of the oldest and largest indigenous manufacturers of non-alcoholic drinks in the English-speaking Caribbean, has become the sole regional distributor of Kure Oxygen Water, a product that aims to increase the consumer’s oxygen intake.
Made in England by a company called Kure Limited, Kure Oxygen Water is sold in several countries, now including Trinidad & Tobago.
in an interview with Express Business last week, SM Jaleel business development executive Mateen Nabil Mohammed said SM Jaleel, headquartered in Dow Village South Oropouche, is always looking at innovative products to add to their existing product range.
“When we discovered Kure Oxygen Water, we knew it had extreme potential. So we did our independent testing to verify that it is really as amazing a product as it says. Once our tests showed outstanding results, we knew we had to be the distributors for the Caribbean and give locals this chance to experience the benefits of additional oxygen. We wanted to be a part of this movement for better living,” he said.
Mohammed said it is a perfectly balanced water of pH 7.0 with no chemicals nor additives which offers for an ultra-smooth taste.
“Kure Oxygen water is supercharged with pure oxygen and goes beyond hydration. Every bottle is meticulously crafted in England and packed with billions of ultrafine oxygen bubbles, using proprietary technology. The Kure team has spent seven years inventing and perfecting this technology, delivering bio-available oxygen to your body.”
He said the benefits of Kure Oxygen Water are targeted to persons who live or want to live a healthy lifestyle, including professionals, athletes and image conscious individuals.
“There are hundreds of five-star reviews online where people all around the world speak about how Kure Oxygen Water has worked for them. We have seen reviews where individuals have claimed to experience an impressive improvement in their health. The manufacturing beverage company have also seen many professional athletes use Kure Oxygen Water to perform better at the highest level and with faster recovery.”
According to Mohammed, Trinidad was used as the benchmark and then it will be distributed to the other Caribbean countries that the company services.
The water is available at all major supermarkets in Trinidad and is also available on SM Jaleel’s e-commerce store: shopsmj.com.
Asked whether Kure Oxygen Spring Water is needed at this time especially, as there are other branded waters in the market, Mohammed explained that all waters are not equal and that Kure Oxygen goes beyond hydration.
“Consuming Kure Oxygen water, supercharged with pure oxygen, helps you discover great health and your limitless potential. Kure Oxygen Water pushes the boundaries of what water can do for you.
All waters hydrate but Kure hydrates and oxygenates, giving you the benefits of hydration and the benefits of oxygenation.”
Asked if the oxygen water is also beneficial to Covid-19 patients, the executive said there were many reviews on https://uk.trustpilot.com/review/kureoxygen.com from customers who stated that Kure Oxygen Water helped them to recover faster from Covid-19.
When Express Business visited the website, a customer identified only as Safron. on May 4, 2021 said, “I have been drinking Kure water for a very long time and I have always felt very good on it but when I got ill with Covid I then realised the benefit of this water and how much it helped me get through the illness. I highly recommend this water to everybody.”
Another customer who was not identified said,” I suffered from Covid-19 during Christmas and New Year 2020 and fortunately for me I had ordered Kure which helped me and my partner during those two weeks. It helped us massively with dehydration that we both suffered.”
And Zane Sports Media LTD added, “I was introduced to the Kure brand in 2019 and found it very interesting and unique in what is a competitive marketplace for such products and Kure also helped out with stocking the United Kingdom’s health care system during the height of the pandemic which shows the integrity of the brand.”
New products
In terms of plans to produce new drinks, Mohammed said the non-alcoholic beverage manufacturing company’s main focus over the past year has been on the reduction of added sugar to their beverages.
“In our beverages portfolio of both juices and soft drinks such as Chubby, Busta, Cole Cold, Fruta and Caribbean Cool we have had a reduction of 40 per cent to 50 per cent.
Of course there will be new flavours launched this year, such as Watermelon.“
Covid challenges
The business development executive identified two areas of great challenge that the company is experiencing which are; supply chain disruptions and the shortage of foreign exchange to pay suppliers.
“In terms of supply chain disruption, most Caribbean countries are faced with curfews which affect operating hours of the ports and retail establishments. With regards to foreign exchange we are grateful to EximBank for making foreign exchange available to us, when it was not always available from the commercial banks.”
The disruption include freight rate increases, delays in shipments, inability of international and local raw material suppliers to meet deadlines and delays in clearance due to the imposed State of Emergency leading to reduced working hours, he said.
Economic impact
Mohammed noted that in terms of safety protocols the company included two measures when the pandemic began, which were, immediate covid virus testing at St Augustine Medical Lab of any employee who is considered a primary or a secondary contact and insisting that employees are paid in full to stay at home if they or their families are unwell.
He confirmed the company had to reduce staff due to the economic impact caused by the pandemic. But he said he did not wish to divulge a figure.
He said exporting conditions have improved significantly in the United States as a buoyant export market. However, in the Caricom region, there are many tourism-dependent islands whose economies have declined due to the drastic contraction in that sector.
“Based on 2019 data, Travel & Tourism accounted for on average 40 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) for our regional export markets (ranging from 11 per cent dependency in Curaçao up to 62 per cent dependency in the US Virgin Islands (USVI). Things are gradually improving however, as vaccination programmes are rolled out and tourists feel safer travelling,” Mohammed said.
The manufacturing company is working on improving data analytics and this year:
“We are rolling out a new ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software with very advanced capabilities. The role data plays in shaping our world is significant.
What is different today is how technology is allowing us to see in real time our sales and production data, identifying patterns and finding solutions to the many challenges raised by the ongoing pandemic,” he added.