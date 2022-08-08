ENTREPRENEURSHIP is the gateway to economic recovery, wealth creation and long-term prosperity, according to Natasha Davis, vice-president, Marketing and Operations, Unit Trust Corporation (UTC).
“We believe that, post-pandemic, small and medium businesses are essential to economic recovery and Trinidad and Tobago’s global competitiveness,” Davis stressed, while delivering an address at the recent 20th Annual Trans-Atlantic Trade and Investment Symposium, Trans-Atlantic Business Development Roundtable at the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village, Queen’s Park Savannah.
The symposium, she said, has facilitated the meeting of minds by creating opportunities for increased trade and has served as the backdrop for solid and profitable partnerships. Most significantly, Davis said the symposium continues to be a catalyst for entrepreneurship which dovetails with UTC’s mission to create wealth for TT citizens.
Through initiatives such as ScaleUp, a partnership with the Ministry of Trade and Industry and a US-based company, Entrepreneurship Policy Advisors, and another collaboration with the UWI Ventures Ltd called UrpreneurPlus, the UTC is helping to build an ecosystem that is sustainable yet relevant to our market.
She told attendees that economic recovery and sustainable financial well-being depends a lot on people getting involved in their communities such as, supporting the greengrocer on the corner, or the shoemaker and hair salon round the bend, as it does with effective government policy.
“Spend your money at a small business near you, and you’d have played your part in restoring our country’s financial footing. You’d have helped those struggling to keep their business doors open,” she said, and called for a renewal of our commitment to supporting our small and micro-entrepreneurs.
With this in mind, she urged people to develop a more mature way of looking at money and handling money and commit to learning about the world of finance. “Can we commit to saving a portion of our earnings? Do we understand how investing works, and think carefully about how we manage and use debt? Not to mention the kind of debt we take on,” Davis said, pointing to the reality of a family earning an average income and asking, “How to save when everything costs more?”.
Her response: By building positive, mature money habits, creating a budget and starting right away, with tiny steps—with minimal amounts. As challenging as it might be, let’s learn how to do better, be disciplined and serious about managing and growing your money, she said.
On stimulating economic growth, Davis said the recent launch of the trade and business information portal by the Ministry of Trade and Industry is an encouraging sign, there are more opportunities to support demand for local exports with the greater use of technology on the one hand and increase cooperation with allies and partners on the other.
She spoke to having trade agreements and policy engagements that open markets for more of Trinidad and Tobago’s companies across the African diaspora, noting this can make a significant difference in stimulating reciprocal growth and economic prosperity.
Among those attending were Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon, Garth Thomas, chairperson, Trans-Atlantic Business and Development Roundtable, and Khafra Kambon, chairman, Emancipation Support Committee Trinidad and Tobago.