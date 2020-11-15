SMEs listing on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange

According to the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce (TTCIC) and the Central Statistical Office (CSO), based on available data as at 2011, there are approximately 20,000 to 25,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Trinidad and Tobago, representing roughly 85 per cent of all registered businesses locally. Consequently, the SME sector’s role in the economic activity contributing more than 30 per cent to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) cannot be overlooked.

Its importance was further illustrated with the implementation of the SME Stimulus Loan Facility programme by the Government of up to$300 million to assist SMEs impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.