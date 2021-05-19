SoE, Covid slow down deliveries

PACKAGES and cargo are once again experiencing some setbacks in delivery of their items, due to Covid-19 restrictions, along with the implementation of state of emergency (SoE) regulations.
Some courier and shipping companies have sent out notices to their customers explaining the reason for the delays.
One such company, Caribbean Express, in an e-mail to its customers, advised that with the curfew hours being from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. “clearances” of their cargo shipments at the Swissport’s Airport courier bond will be adversely affected.
“This immediate circumstance surrounding the new regulations will create further setbacks and delays of our ‘delivery of packages’ service to you immensely! No longer would deliveries be in any semblance of a reasonable and/or realistic manner,” the e-mail stated.
Caribbean Express noted that, despite recent guidelines, their hours of operation remain Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while staff will be working at reduced levels, which will not in any way hinder or hamper service to the customer.
Chief executive officer of Ezone Courier company, Paul Pantin, told the Express that the delays in the delivery of packages to his customers are between one and two weeks.
Pantin said while the couriers have been experiencing issues with the Custom and Excise Division before Covid, another setback at the courier bond is the shortage of the customs officers for the packages to clear. He said this was because some officers have tested positive or had to be quarantined for being in contact with a positive person.
“When our courier customs clerk goes to the bond to clear our goods and customs officers are not there, the package has to stay there until an officer becomes available. We all know the country is going through a tough time, but ease of doing business must be top priority,” Pantin said.
Managing director of Aeropost Courier Company, Gillian Clark, said her company is experiencing delays of one week in delivering packages. She also said that with the Covid-positive cases among customs officers, it would create a backlog as the division is now working with limited resources.
“Working with limited hours due to the SoE puts a further strain on a system that was already experiencing a lot of delays and strain. It’s a challenge for all of us but we are in a pandemic along with a curfew, so we have to rally through, until things go back to some kind of normalcy,” Clark said.
And newly elected president of the Shipping Association of Trinidad and Tobago, Hayden Alleyne, said that the association’s executive would be meeting with Port of Plipdeco and the Port of Port of Spain to get an update on the measures they have put in place since the SoE.
Alleyne said not all shipping companies would be able to obtain curfew passes from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), but he lauded them for trying to assist as many of the workers as possible as most of shipments come after 9 p.m.
The newly elected president commended Customs and Excise Division for agreeing to accept scanned bill of lading documents via e-mail, in order to minimise personnel and public contact.
The Express reached out to Customs for comment on the delays, but up to press time there was no response.