Solid growth from business lines

Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Ltd recorded its highest annual growth rates ever achieved, netting loan growth of $1.6 billion while maintaining good credit quality.
Chairman of Scotia Trinidad and Tobago Derek Hudson, speaking at the bank’s annual general meeting at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel in Port of Spain yesterday, said one of the main highlights was overall growth of ten per cent, with solid growth from its business lines—retail banking at nine per cent, and commercial banking at 16 per cent.
Delving further into the group’s financial results for the year ended October 31, 2022, Hudson said the Group recorded an after-tax profit of $684 million, an increase of $80 million or 13 per cent over the comparative prior year period.
He noted this was driven mainly by growth in core operating revenue, increases in customer loans and overall banking activity.
And for the quarter ended January 31, 2023, the Group realised income after-tax of $189 million.
This was an increase of $4 million or two per cent per cent over the comparable 2022 period.
Improvement in profitability resulted in an increased return on equity from 17.27 per cent to 17.35 per cent, and return on assets decreased slightly from 2.68 per cent to 2.63 per cent over the same comparative period due to higher asset growth.
Commenting on the results, managing director of Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Ltd Gayle Pazos said: “Our first quarter is off to a good start, demonstrating the strength of our retail and commercial business lines. Loans to customers grew by $1.5 billion or nine per cent, with $501 million in the last quarter. This growth has fuelled total revenue of $498 million, an increase of five per cent over the same period in 2022, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.”
Pazos noted the loan enhancement is supported by an increase in deposits of $1.1 billion or five per cent and digital transactions for the financial quarter stood at 1.4 million, an increase over last year, with a digital adoption rate of 51.1 per cent.
Vice-president Reshard Mohammed, in giving a breakdown of the bank’s performance, said the Group’s total assets as of October 31, 2022, were $28.1 billion—an increase of $900 million above the prior year; while the bank’s largest earning asset, loans to customers, increased by $1.6 billion compared to 2021.
“Our share price increased by $15.30 over the prior year. Over the last five years the share price appreciation coupled with the dividend payouts noted previously has resulted in shareholders receiving a compounded annual return of more than ten per cent per year—one of the best returns in the local equity market,” Mohammed said.
Meanwhile, the Group’s first quarter results said total revenue, comprising net interest income and other income, was $498 million for the period ended January 31, 2023—an increase of $23 million or five per cent over the prior year.
Net interest income was $340 million—an increase of $41 million or 14 per cent, driven by growth in loans to retail and corporate/commercial customers combined with higher yields on the banking group’s investment portfolio, it stated.
At the bank’s AGM, it was announced that the global banking group had appointed a new president and chief executive officer, Scott Thompson. Thompson replaces Brian Porter, who has retired from the bank following 40 years of service and ten years as president and CEO.