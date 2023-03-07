Solid growth from business lines

Derek Hudson

‘OFF TO A GOOD START’: Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago chairman Derek Hudson and managing director Gayle Pazos listen to shareholders at the bank’s annual general meeting at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel, Port of Spain, yesterday. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Ltd recorded its highest annual growth rates ever achieved, netting loan growth of $1.6 billion while maintaining good credit quality.

Chairman of Scotia Trinidad and Tobago Derek Hudson, speaking at the bank’s annual general meeting at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel in Port of Spain yesterday, said one of the main highlights was overall growth of ten per cent, with solid growth from its business lines—retail banking at nine per cent, and commercial banking at 16 per cent.

Delving further into the group’s financial results for the year ended October 31, 2022, Hudson said the Group recorded an after-tax profit of $684 million, an increase of $80 million or 13 per cent over the comparative prior year period.

He noted this was driven mainly by growth in core operating revenue, increases in customer loans and overall banking activity.

And for the quarter ended January 31, 2023, the Group realised income after-tax of $189 million.

This was an increase of $4 million or two per cent per cent over the comparable 2022 period.

Improvement in profitability resulted in an increased return on equity from 17.27 per cent to 17.35 per cent, and return on assets decreased slightly from 2.68 per cent to 2.63 per cent over the same comparative period due to higher asset growth.

Commenting on the results, managing director of Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Ltd Gayle Pazos said: “Our first quarter is off to a good start, demonstrating the strength of our retail and commercial business lines. Loans to customers grew by $1.5 billion or nine per cent, with $501 million in the last quarter. This growth has fuelled total revenue of $498 million, an increase of five per cent over the same period in 2022, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.”

Pazos noted the loan enhancement is supported by an increase in deposits of $1.1 billion or five per cent and digital transactions for the financial quarter stood at 1.4 million, an increase over last year, with a digital adoption rate of 51.1 per cent.

Vice-president Reshard Mohammed, in giving a breakdown of the bank’s performance, said the Group’s total assets as of October 31, 2022, were $28.1 billion—an increase of $900 million above the prior year; while the bank’s largest earning asset, loans to customers, increased by $1.6 billion compared to 2021.

“Our share price increased by $15.30 over the prior year. Over the last five years the share price appreciation coupled with the dividend payouts noted previously has resulted in shareholders receiving a compounded annual return of more than ten per cent per year—one of the best returns in the local equity market,” Mohammed said.

Meanwhile, the Group’s first quarter results said total revenue, comprising net interest income and other income, was $498 million for the period ended January 31, 2023—an increase of $23 million or five per cent over the prior year.

Net interest income was $340 million—an increase of $41 million or 14 per cent, driven by growth in loans to retail and corporate/commercial customers combined with higher yields on the banking group’s investment portfolio, it stated.

At the bank’s AGM, it was announced that the global banking group had appointed a new president and chief executive officer, Scott Thompson. Thompson replaces Brian Porter, who has retired from the bank following 40 years of service and ten years as president and CEO.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Methanex hopes to get new contract from NGC

Methanex hopes to get new contract from NGC

Rich Sumner, the new president and chief executive officer of Methanex Corporation believes the environment in Trinidad and Tobago is more conducive now to reaching an agreement on a new natural gas contract for both its Atlas and the mothballed Titan methanol plants.

Crude oil could soon flow from Touchstone’s Royston discovery

Crude oil could soon flow from Touchstone’s Royston discovery

By the middle of April, the country should have a better idea whether Touchstone’s Royston oil discovery is as substantial as the company thinks it is and if it would see an immediate addition to the country’s oil production.

President and chief executive officer of the Canadian outfit, Paul Baay told Express Business the Touchstone 1-X well, which was recently completed, encountered a total section of about 1,700 feet, one of the thickest sections Touchstone has seen in its on-land drilling campaign, and 740 feet of sand that it thinks is prospective.

No rush for new WASA CEO

No rush for new WASA CEO

More than a month after the Chairman of the Water and Sewerage Authority Ravindra Nanga promised there will be a new Chief Executive Officer at WASA, he is now saying there is no timeline for the appointment since the crucial thing is to find the right person.

In response to questions from Express Business Nanga said, “The advertisement for the CEO is now closed and the consultant is short-listing candidates for these persons to be interviewed. How soon a CEO is to be on-boarded will depend on the quality of the candidates short-listed, as there is no guarantee a suitable candidate will be found. Given the importance of a strong CEO, we will not be rushing the filling of this vacancy until we have the ideal candidate that can manage the number of projects necessary for the transformation of WASA.”

Museum gets $27 million restoration

Museum gets $27 million restoration

UDeCOTT Chairman Noel Garcia has confirmed that work has begun on refurbishment of the National Museum.

Garcia confirmed that the contract has been awarded to Unicom. This is the same company that conducted the refurbishment works on President’s House.

Garcia said the project started last week Monday — 27, 2023 — and is scheduled to take 12 months for completion at a cost of $23 million.

San Fernando Redevelopment moving forward

San Fernando Redevelopment moving forward

It has been decades since the redevelopment of the San Fernando Waterfront has been championed by leaders in the Southern city.

There appears to finally be some progress on what is now called the San Fernando Waterfront Redevelopment Project.

Approved by Cabinet in May 2019, and with the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (UDeCOTT) as the overall implementation agency, the project, which spans from Hatters Beach in the South to King’s Wharf in the North, consists of three phases.

Solid growth from business lines

Solid growth from business lines

Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Ltd recorded its highest annual growth rates ever achieved, netting loan growth of $1.6 billion while maintaining good credit quality.

Chairman of Scotia Trinidad and Tobago Derek Hudson, speaking at the bank’s annual general meeting at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel in Port of Spain yesterday, said one of the main highlights was overall growth of ten per cent, with solid growth from its business lines—retail banking at nine per cent, and commercial banking at 16 per cent.