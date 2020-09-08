In a wide-ranging discussion on August 7, the outgoing Head of the European Delegation to Trinidad and Tobago, Ambassador Arend Biesebroek, spoke with journalist Andy Johnson about such issues as the current relations between the EU and Caricom countries in general, and with Trinidad and Tobago in particular.
The discussion included questions as to why has the EU has been so vocal on the on-going situation in Venezuela, about supporting civil society groups, about the importance of promoting human rights issues, such as this country’s continued retention of the death penalty, money laundering and other forms of corruption, and about existing levels of inequality in the society. Ambassador Biesebroek spent four years here, from September 2016, and ended his term of office on August 31. Here’s some of those questions and answers.
Q. How would you describe relations between Caribbean Countries and the EU now?
A: I think that generally speaking we have a good relationship, we are all partners and signatories to the ACP partnership agreement which defines our relationship from a legal perspective, and that includes political relations, trade relationship, also development co-operation relationship and I think it also signifies that we have common understanding about a number of key principles related on the functioning of democracy, the rule of law, human rights issues as well, so that is I think a good starting point, I think we are like minded in many respects.
There are some irritants in the relationship, as we’ve seen reported in the press recently, over tax governance issues and money laundering and there are some financing regimes to which a number of Caribbean countries have been listed by the European Union. That has raised some comments on the part of the countries concerned. I don’t think those are issues that are tarnishing or jeopardising the relationship. They are issues which I think we clearly need to discuss and find a way forward through dialogue and engagement.
Q: Yes, because I think after the last Caricom summit, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago was making a point about the existence of this blacklist that Caricom countries are being put on. At least for Trinidad and Tobago, he thought that was unfair. So, given what he’d said there, how are these matters being addressed?
A: Clearly, the starting point is that Trinidad and Tobago, like the EU member states, and the Commission as well, are members of international agreements. So that Trinidad and Tobago is a member of the Global Forum for Transparency and Accountability for the Purposes of Tax Issues and the same way a number of the arrangements relating to base erosion and profit sharing, which are linked to taxation issues. Likewise, they are members like the EU of the Financial Action Task Force. And it’s through those four agreements that they are committed to meeting the standards that we commonly establish.
And it’s on that basis that the EU is making assessments and then comes to a position whereby the EU considers that perhaps not all the criteria are met and they have then established a list for—if you look at money laundering and terrorism financing for instance, it is not a black list, as people like to call it, but it is a list of high risk countries for financial transactions. Basically, the list is meant to inform the financial institutions in the EU that if there are transactions with the countries concerned, they have to do a bit more due diligence. But there are no sanctions linked to it at all.
So, the countries are aware of the requirements, etc. What is important is that there is a genuine, a good dialogue taking place and that’s something that we have been trying to promote over the past couple of years, when the listings became public, to make sure that both from the Trinidad side and from the EU side there is engagement also at the technical level, to discuss what measures could be adopted and if measures are being taken, either in the form of action plans or policy reform or the legislative proposals.
Q: Let me come back to specifically the mission’s prerogative for T&T. What’s your conclusion about the general quality of life here?
A: I think Trinidad and Tobago is a rich country, a high income country according to the criteria of the World Bank, and I think you can see that as well when you drive around. If you look into the shops, it’s a rich country but at the same time there are pockets of poverty, you know, areas which have a population which perhaps is not well off, perhaps the schooling is not the same level as what you see in some other areas, and where people may feel that they do not have the same opportunities in life. And that creates tension, as we have seen, in the streets of certain neighbourhoods, and as we read in the press. So those are issues that a government would want to look into, to see how those pockets of disenfranchisement, of poverty if you like in a rich society, can be addressed.
Q: And you believe that that is possible, people talk about unequal social justice, about inequalities in the society. In societies such as these in the Caribbean which are generally modelled around systems that are not socialistic, how do we arrive at better balances on social and economic scales among our people?
A: Well there are challenges clearly, but it starts with education, it think it’s important the schools can provide the same quality of training and education as another neighbourhood, so that children feel that they have opportunities in life, and it’s also contributing to a mindset that young people may have, that they feel there are opportunities for them, rather than being sucked into a life of criminality which is a reality for them, because that attraction in inverted commas seems to be in existence in some of those neighbourhoods. So that is something I think is probably one of the first areas that any government would want to look into. Talking about violence and aggression more in general, is also something that needs to be addressed.
Q: Let’s talk now about the level of political development. What’s your assessment?
A: Everybody tells me when we look at your coming elections that the country has a domestic political system that functions, the elections that have taken place in the past have led to changes in government, the colour of government, that seems to work well, so I think that is certainly a positive. I think we need to understand that as a starting point. But I think we need to start looking at legislation such as campaign financing that can still be improved. And I understand that the current government is of the same opinion, because I understand that it’s one of the priorities of its election campaign. They introduced legislation in May. So clearly I think there are things that can be improved. And likewise, when you look at the access to the media there’s I think scope for introducing some elements that allow an equitable access by political parties and perhaps not just only for the two leading parties but for the other ones, because they are snowed under.
Q: So, they complain they don’t get equal access, but I don’t think that can be legislated. Are there some of the EU countries where there might be models that you can draw on? But it’s probably something to be addressed by the media itself.
A: So, I think it probably would help if you would identify a certain minimum of standards that would allow them to gain access. And I don’t want to prescribe how that could be done, but I know in some countries they have a certain number of minutes of television access, that each political party that is registered for the elections can have, in the elections period, so there needs to be a certain minimum of standards. I mean, there are some very capable people, in many walks of life in this country. I met some really promising young politicians who may not necessarily belong to one of the two leading parties. So, they need a platform as well. Clearly they need to have a sort of a minimum of reach. We don’t have to look only at the EU countries, there may be other countries as well that have legislation that identifies under what conditions financing and access to media can be. I don’t want to prescribe but I know in certain countries, they have a certain number of minutes of equitable access.
Q: How would you describe your term of assignment here?
A: I think I’m moderately satisfied, I think we’ve managed to make some inroads in the policy discussions in some important topics. Renewable Energy Efficiency, climate change, more generally the environment, I think that is really good, and there are some activities we are now financing, also to implement. Activities we continue to advocate for if you like, I’m very happy about it, I’m very happy about the relationship with civil society organisations, over the years, not just during my time, but before. There are some really committed people, but they need still some support and so we’ve been able to do that. So yes that is good.
Q: Can you be a little more specific? Can you give some more details on matters having to do with moving the climate change agenda forward, for instance
A: One of the issues that was on the agenda was the Paris Agreement. And the government signed the Paris Agreement. There was a bit of a discussion, there was a delay in ratification because the moment you ratify I think the government wanted to be certain about the benchmarks they had set for themselves. They wanted to be sure about the targets they had set for themselves. I think they wanted to commit to ten per cent of renewable energy by 2021. And I think it is only when they were convinced that they decided to ratify. And I think also that’s the time they decided to launch the agenda for utility skill investments and I think we contributed to that debate. And I think there were some really big companies that contributed to that debate with the Energy Chamber, and I think that we also gave voice to that request, to introduce renewable energy, energy efficiency in the energy mix. We financed a consultant who developed a roadmap for energy efficiency and a concrete action plan to complete it and we passed that on to the government. It was not only about climate change, but it also included some economic modelling that showed that it would make sense, that if you reduce the volume of gas that you burn for electricity generation, but also if you introduce solar energy or wind electricity, the gas that you don’t burn, you can sell on the international market, for higher prices than what it was sold for to generate electricity. If you sell on the local market for electricity, it does not generate foreign exchange. So, through that economic modelling we demonstrated that it also makes sense from an economic perspective.
There was a big conference in 2017, which, together with the Energy Chamber, together with the consultant, presented those ideas and I think that really generated a change in mindset.
Q: What’s your assessment about the level of awareness on the street, the way in which people may be seen to be talking about the Millennium Development Goals, which are now the Sustainable Development Goals?
A:I don’t know to what extent there’s a change in perception among the population, but I think it’s important that it is more technical than in others, so it’s more difficult. There is an awareness among the people that these objectives exist, and that they exist for a reason which is to improve the conditions of the people in general. In some countries some of it may be more technical than in others. Some of them may be less relevant here than in other countries, and some of it may be very abstract, and may be more difficult to grasp. So it is a challenge for the government, any government anywhere, to advance those ideas, make sure the people are informed, the press is informed, and that they also identify, and when they prepare the annual budget, demonstrate how those objectives relate to those longer term objectives that have been set.
One of the ways is not just through annual budgets, but also to have a look at mid term expenditure frameworks, and parliament could then, on a regular basis examine to what extent those objectives are being met through implementation of the Budget.
Q: Are you in a position to say, based on documents or correspondence that you may have seen, for certain, that money laundering takes place in Trinidad and Tobago?
A: To be honest, I don’t have any statistics. I am certain that it may happen. I think that, there were even a number of convictions over the past years. I think it happens in many countries. So the question is, the debate is to what extent do you have regimes in place to monitor what is happening, and to take action when you observe something is happening, and ensure that when you monitor and something is happening that it is properly investigated and also that subsequently when something happens, that a person or a legal entity can be prosecuted. So that is the type of discussion we’re having. So we not looking at individual cases, we look at the institutional framework surrounding it. But clearly the services will look at to what extent one’s legislation and policy are in place, if it is effectively being implemented.
Q: What were some of the things that you had on your agenda to do that you didn’t get the chance to do.
I can give you an example of where I think more work is required when we look at human rights issues. Trinidad and Tobago is compliant with international human rights and standards. But one of the issues that we always raise is the abolition of the death penalty for instance. And that debate is going to take stamina to move forward, because there is resistance. I also notice that there is a demand locally, nationally, to have it abolished. But we had a discussion at a secondary school, before COVID, so we raised those topics and all the girls said they were in favour of abolishing. One boy said he was in favour of abolishing. I don’t think there is a majority of people who want to retain the death penalty. I think those who want to retain it are more vocal. Trinidad and Tobago needs to define where it wants to go. It is not up to us to say, but we know from our experience, that having the death penalty on your law books, is not making impact in reducing serious crime or homicides. On murders. It is not. The statistics are there to corroborate that position.
We do think it is inhumane. The risk of miscarriage of justice is there. Say you go down the whole route and someone is convicted and executed, and then it transpires that they were not guilty. You can no longer undo it. If you give someone a prison sentence, that person may have lost some of time in prison, but has still has a life after that. That’s the EU position, and one of the issues is the human rights environment, and one of the big issues there is the debate on the death penalty.
(Here he refers to the case of Lars… in Norway in …) “A right wing person who went on a killing spree one the islands. There was a mental crisis among the population. Should we move back to imposing the death penalty, there was the feeling of revenge this was discussed because there was the feeling that this was so unacceptable. But the people said NO, this is not who were are.
It is up to Trinidad and Tobago to determine where it wants to go. So that’s one area where we didn’t make any inroads. So we got to find a different way, and a mechanism of reaching a wider public.
He said the LGBTQI issue was another area in which there continues to be largescale public rejection, and therefore advocates largely remain quiet, and on the sidelines over it, but that there was the recent high court judgement which said that the prohibition against same sex relations is unconstitutional.
Q:Why was the EU so vocal in taking a position against the current government in Venezuela?
A: Because people in Venezuela are suffering. I think we are now close to 5 million who have been displaced or left the country, and it shows the depth of the problem and also if an election was organised in a manner that was not considered credible and fair, it is undermining democracy. And I think it is important at a certain point that someone say something about it. And that was the EU position. I had a discussion with someone two nights ago and he said this is also what we did with the Apartheid situation in South Africa. Can you stand on the side-line and you see what is happening and not say anything? It is important that someone chooses to support democracy as an institution, and support the people in a country that can benefit from democracy, and they find a reason to try and leave the country, and not have a situation in which they want to stay. It’s very important.