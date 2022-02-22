Sour taste for T&T’s hotels

EMPTY hotel rooms.
That’s the state of hotels in T&T come next Monday and Tuesday, otherwise known as Carnival Monday and Tuesday.
For the second year, T&T is without a street parade for Carnival.
And while there are Carnival “taste” events in safe zones, it hasn’t been enough to draw the diaspora back home.
As such, come next week, thousands of hotel rooms across the country will be empty.
In addition, the Ministry of Education has said that Carnival Monday and Tuesday are not public holidays and school will resume as normal.
It’s a far cry from the full occupancy and waiting lists some hotels experienced pre-pandemic for the Carnival period.
Richard Westell, general manager of the Hyatt Regency Trinidad, which is located on the waterfront in downtown Port of Spain, told Express Business that in 2020 the hotel had 100 per cent occupancy but this year they are far from it.
For Carnival, the Hyatt hosted one of the country’s most expensive and premier events on the social callender, an all-inclusive party called “Lime”. In 2020, the Diamond ticket to the event cost US$590 per person ($4,000), while the Platinum tickets cost US$325 ($2,000). Among the entertainers were Machel Montano, Kes The Band and Iwer George.
The Hyatt won’t be hosting any Carnival parties for this season.
Some hotels were used by the State for State-sanctioned quarantine, while others were used for paid-for quarantine purposes.
Westell observed that the staycation packages, which local hotels promote, do well on a weekend. But that is not enough to compensate for the windfall that the Carnival period would have raked in in previous years.
All across the country, hotel bookings are down.
There is supply.
But no demand.
Following the closure of borders for commercial travel in March 2020, there were limited-to-no bookings.
The public health measures, three lockdown periods which closed restaurants, also affected the hotel business.
For citizens with limited options to travel, hotels sold staycation packages.
Jane Chan, managing director of Kapok Hotel said given that the Government had earlier indicated there would be no Carnival in 2022, the hotel had not been promoting packages.
As such, she said there were no bookings for Carnival.
She observed that the pandemic changed the travel market and people only now travelled when necessary.
In this new travel construct, she said the hotel would look to increase marketing at the end of the month.
She said that the hotel has now been booking with online travel agents such as Expedia and will market the hotel regionally.
She noted that from the end of this month, Kapok will no longer be a quarantine hotel.
Earlier this month, a new 163-room hotel opened in St Ann’s, The BRIX, Autograph Collection, which is part of the Marriott International brand.
The BRIX is owned by a group of local investors, known as the Superior Hotels Group headed by chairman John Aboud, Anthony Rahael, Arvin Kalloo and Ruthven Smith.
It was previously knows as The Carlton Savannah.
It costs $400 million to refurbish.
General manager Niels Studemann told the Express Business that for now, the hotel is in a soft launch phase.
He said they have not begun to aggressively market it and will focus on business travel.
He said interest has been high but the hotel didn’t open to capture the Carnival market.
He said a Carnival promoter has requested to hold an event, which is under consideration, but that it would be a safe zone event with fully vaccinated patrons only.
At the hotel’s opening Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell said he was optimistic about the hotel’s impact and that it would, directly and indirectly, benefit a number of local industries, including the transport, entertainment, manufacturing and agriculture sectors.
“Through the Tourism Development Act, this hotel qualified for and received a number of concessions, and at last count, $12 million in revenue from the Customs and Excise revenues were foregone by the Government,” Mitchell had said.
In his budget response last year, Mitchell said there would be several new hotels which will bring about a much-needed economic boost, provide jobs and trigger activity in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors.
Those set to be open are Radisson Blu hotel and Comfort Inn hotels by the end of 2022.
In Tobago, there would be an integrated resort development in Tobago which would encompass a 200-room Marriott hotel as well as villas, townhouses and condominiums. That $500 million project would be done by Superior Hotels Ltd, the group behind the Brix.
“This 200-room Marriott hotel is what we depend on and will emerge to be our anchor property in Tobago. It will be at least a four-star hotel. Marriott is the largest hotel brand in the world and therefore the hotel and, by extension, Tobago would benefit from extensive marketing reach and extensive guest list in terms of getting tourists and getting persons into Tobago,” he said then.
These projects will add 852 rooms to the country’s hotel stock.
One hotelier, who declined to go on record, explained that while the country would have rooms, there would need to be an aggressive marketing campaign by the tourism agencies to get people interested in travelling and booking into them, Carnival or not, to make the hotel business in T&T sustainable.