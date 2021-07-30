South business leader on vaccine hesitancy:

President of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce (GSFCC) Kiran Singh said that moral suasion, integrated with staff education and reorientation of Covid-19 protocols in workplace policies, should be the way to go to allay vaccine hesitancy if there is any among retail and food sector employees.
Singh said the long lines at vaccine centres over the last few months were an indicator that there has not been vaccine hesitancy among the majority of the population.
Singh made the statement in response to comments by restaurateur Peter George that unvaccinated employees of his Trent Restaurant Group will be required to get a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at their own expense, every two weeks, when in-house dining resumes in the country.
“The statement made by restaurateur Peter George with respect to unvaccinated workers came as no surprise. Similar mandates have been made by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio regarding unvaccinated city workers. Mr George has suggested double-masking and wearing a face shield which are practical measures, and by and large, will certainly reduce the chances of spreading the virus. On the contrary however, a mandatory PCR test every two weeks is not as practical. The cost of such is test is around $1,500 and restaurant workers simply cannot afford this. In a sense this mandate is coercion to become vaccinated,” said the GSFCC president.
Singh said that information overload may cause vaccine hesitancy, and employers may assist to allay fears, by communicating that collective responsibility and ethical and moral duty are required in the battle against the potentially deadly and contagious disease.
Singh said that he overcame his scepticism of the vaccine and got the shot to do his part in protecting his family, his community and himself.
“It is the responsibility of the business owner to ensure that workers are vaccinated to ensure personal safety and that of patrons. There is a lot of false information circulating on social media regarding vaccines. It is easy for anyone to get confused with the information overload. I, myself, was sceptical but eventually after listening to the experts, I chose to get vaccinated,” he said.
“I strongly believe that moral suasion is the way to go. We need to convince the workers without forcing them to become vaccinated. Vaccines are not mandatory by law. Judging from the number of persons queued at vaccination sites daily, we do not believe there is vaccine hesitancy. Thousands of workers from the retail sector are taking the jab on a daily basis in preparation for reopening soon,” said Singh.