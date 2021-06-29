South retailers on life support

WHEN the Covid-19 pandemic hit, small businesses in Trinidad and Tobago scrambled to stay afloat.
But not all businesses were affected equally. The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) were some of the hardest hit due to lockdown measures and Covid restrictions enforced by the Government to stop the spread of the virus.
Gulf City Mall in San Fernando is just one of the many places where the negative impact of Covid-19 is obvious. A place once packed with retailers offering a wide selection of items for sale, has been transformed into a virtual ghost town filled with empty storefronts with “Space for Rent” signs.
While people are dying, businesses are dying too, says president of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce, Kiran Singh.
Tenants at Gulf City Mall are paying a reduced rent, Singh said, but not without challenges.
“Even trying to move from a physical structure to operating online is difficult because we still have a problem with foreign exchange. Getting foreign exchange is hard. If you manage to get it, you will be paying the ‘black market’ rate. It erodes the buying power of the businessperson. Many businesses have been using their savings to try and get through this difficult period,” he said.
Singh said some of the tenants of Gulf City Mall are members of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce, and as such, have shared some of the hardships they have had to face due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions.
He said, “Tenants, by and large, understand that they have to pay some sort of compensation to the landlord. They are now paying a little less than half the rent at the mall. The landlord, as custodian of the property, has to pay utilities, among them electricity bills, which is one of the largest expenditures on the balance sheet for any business owner.
“We get no form of assistance from T&TEC as landlords and property owners from a residential, commercial, or industrial perspective. They don’t care whether your business is operating or not operating, whether or not you are getting an income or collecting rent. They don’t take into consideration whether you have a mortgage to pay or a loan to pay. If you don’t pay your bill on time, they will cut you off.”
Singh said another area of concern for tenants is the new parking fee at the shopping centre which could serve as a deterrent for customers once restrictions are rolled back. While no date has been set for implementation, Singh expects it would come on stream soon.
He said, “We know the parking fee is coming. We understand there were some ‘teething problems’ otherwise it would have probably started before the end of 2020. For many tenants, if there isn’t a turnaround in the economy before the end of the year, they would have to vacate the store space.”
Singh says he is more focused on what is being put in place by the Government to ensure the survivability of the sector.
He said, “Almost a year and half into the Covid-19 pandemic, we have been witnessing the closure of hundreds of businesses within the southern business community. All commercial activities across all sectors of the economy continue to be ravaged by the negative impacts of the coronavirus. This has not been limited to street stores alone but has infiltrated the mega malls. Several stores have shut their doors permanently. Six additional enterprises in one popular South mall have reported that they would be unable to reopen when the restrictions are removed. These operations include food, clothing, jewelry and accessories.”
Singh noted that while the Government has provided salary relief grants during Covid-19, it is nowhere close to easing the mounting costs of small business owners and low-income families.
He said, “We continue to witness thousands of citizens unable to source income whatsoever. Small businesses have no opportunities to sell anything. All savings have been eroded in order to meet daily expenses to survive. Food prices are escalating due to exogenous factors such as shipping costs and delays, insurance and reduced supplies.
“The Government has at its disposal the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund which has a healthy balance. This fund was created for depressed economic conditions such as these unhealthy balance of payments, unavailability of foreign exchange, upward pressure on the exchange rate, late payment of Government salaries, and no job creation within the public sector. The digitisation process has to be fast-tracked. Government services across the board are sadly lacking. The ease of doing business continues to elude us. We need to take corrective action now to save the MSME sector.”
As some business owners continue to struggle at the precipice of poverty as bills continue to mount, Singh said one of the areas of concern is the banking sector.
He said, “The banks need to deal with the MSME sector from a more balanced approach. The large conglomerates are given monetary concessions while the proverbial man on the street lives in constant fear of losing his house, business, vehicle, etc, because of the inability to derive any income.”
Singh is calling on the Government to do more for the business community, as many small businesses face bankruptcy or permanent closure of their establishment due to their inability to get sales to pay their overheads.
He said, “Public servants have never had to experience pay cuts or loss of income during this pandemic. The Chamber continues to lobby and plead to receive our VAT refunds in a timely manner. These funds will assist with the lack of liquidity that businesses currently face. If any taxes are not paid on time, penalties are attached. Countries which we emulate have provided stimulus packages to ensure business survivability especially within the MSME sector.”