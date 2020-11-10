COVID-19 has increased the demand for online conferencing and virtual trade shows, and one active player in organising actual trade shows is taking note.
Chief executive officer of Southex, George Singh, is looking to do with virtual trade shows what he has done with their physical counterparts.
“Southex Trade Shows and Promotions has been in the business for the past 30 years and the aim is to have this platform Trinidad and Tobago based, so it can generate more foreign exchange into the economy.
“We are the leading expo and trade show service provider with the biggest inventory of conference infrastructure in Trinidad & Tobago. Most of our clients are either large corporate, government or State companies. Southex manages all aspects of events, from recruiting exhibitors and participants to executing design and layout,” Singh said.
Speaking with Express Business, he said before Covid-19 started disrupting the world, he and his sons started exploring the idea of building a virtual platform and in December 2019, he met with the owner of a local website devleopment company to get the ball rolling.
“In January, we started exploring what was available online to see what were some of the things people were doing. There was some trial and error, which was costly.
“Then we stumbled upon a company in Dubai that builds virtual shows and we started having conversations with them in April 2020. What we found, though, was the Dubai application is pretty expensive and for people who just wanted to do a simple trade show and want to just go online, the starting cost was about US$25,000 so it really was not feasible for our local market.”
Singh said they were inspired by the Dubai application and returned to the table, where their own virtual trade show platform was developed.
“All the things people would get out of a trade show are available in this as it is a web-based application and it is very easy to use and it is accessible to thousands of people who can go on it at the same time without it crashing or anything.
“We are using a totally different virtual system than the one used by Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA), which crashed two weeks ago while hosting the annual Trade and Investment Convention (TIC). TTMA went down a path similar to us in January, where you would be walking through a trade show floor, and we liked that idea too and it has its advantages. However, it is very cumbersome, very difficult, and when I looked at their model I knew it would not work.”
The Southex CEO stressed that the benefits of his virtual conference platform includes: enabling speakers to deliver lectures and keynote presentations remotely, engaging participants in real-time audio/video chat, easy customised registration, accessible from any desktop or mobile device and reducing carbon footprint.
“Even if everything goes back to normal, virtual trade shows will still have a place, as people will be wary of going to physical events for a couple years. When you look at the cost of doing a virtual trade show versus a physical event, it is a phenomenal saving, and you’re more easily able to achieve more.”
Singh said the cost of building a virtual trade show can start as low as $25,000.
“This is an application that is customisable to you. So we would sit with the client and find out what they need to do and price it out based on these needs, and once we have the basic infrastructure in place with the application then we just customise the rooms to suit. If you would like additions it would be an extra cost as well.”
He noted that the price would be higher for the international and regional market but stated the figures are still being worked.
Singh explained that building the virtual rooms takes about four to six weeks.
He said the application is 99 per cent ready and he is hopeful that the private sector and other business groups that host trade shows will gravitate to his platform as it would be affordable and very user-friendly.
Singh said he is planning to launch the virtual trade show platform in January.
“I also want the public sector to embrace this new initiative as it would pivot Trinidad and Tobago in the right direction and help with the economy as well,” Singh added.