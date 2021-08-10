Express Business Filler #1

The St Kitts-Nevis government says it will not allow cruise ships into the twin-island federation until vaccination and testing protocols can be identified.

“In May, the CDC’s (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) no-sail order placed a halt on cruising from the United States and cruise lines in their best interest decided to resume cruising from the Caribbean and Caribbean home ports,” said Tourism, Transport and Ports Minister Lindsay Grant.

“Governor DeSantis in Florida and the CDC are currently in an ongoing court battle to prevent the CDC from enforcing guidelines that restrict the resumption of cruise home-porting in Florida,” said Grant, noting that Caribbean home-porting is no longer an option and that Florida is now the main home port for the majority of the federation’s cruises.

He said because Florida currently allows vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers to cruise and the twin-island federation has not yet achieved herd immunity, he will not allow for the country’s health sector to be jeopardised. —CMC

