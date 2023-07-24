ST KITTS and Nevis yesterday welcomed the inaugural flight of the Trinidad-based Caribbean Airlines (CAL) with Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew saying that “this significant milestone further strengthens our connectivity to the rest of the region and, by extension, the world.
“It also symbolises our continued progress in boosting airlift and its countless benefits to our nation,” Drew said, as the airline operates a total of five weekly flights providing travel options between Port of Spain, Barbados, Antigua, and St Kitts.
”The arrival of Caribbean Airlines to our Federation signifies a new era of opportunities and possibilities. We recognise the immense potential within our tourism industry and have spared no effort in ensuring that our beautiful twin islands are easily accessible to visitors from around the globe and, more importantly, the Caribbean region,” Drew told the welcoming ceremony.
He said he can only hope that one of the lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic “is how dependent we are on tourism”.
“But even greater of a lesson is the need for us to begin bridging the gap between the region’s islands. Intraregional travel is key to the sustainable development of our nation. As Caribbean brothers and sisters, we cannot and must not be solely dependent on our international visitors, but I want to encourage us today, even with the arrival of Caribbean Airlines to travel within the region as well and help to build our own economies.”
Drew said that on assuming office late last year, his administration had promised to establish strategic partnerships to improve connectivity.
“Furthermore, we have collaborated with regional and international airlines, including Caribbean Airlines, to develop new routes and increase flight frequencies, making St Kitts and Nevis more accessible and competitive for both business and leisure travel.
”The benefits of an improved airlift cannot be overstated. It stimulates economic growth by driving tourism, generating employment opportunities, and boosting revenue streams.
“By attracting more visitors, we inadvertently activate the multiplier effect, thus ensuring that the monies derived from tourism have the potential to trickle down to our communities. This, in turn, improves our citizens’ overall standard of living, enhances our cultural exchange, and fosters a greater sense of pride in our nation.”
Drew said that the arrival of Caribbean Airlines to the island “is further evidence of the growing demand for the Federation, blessed with natural beauty, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality.
“As we welcome visitors from near and far, we have the opportunity to showcase the wonders of our islands, strengthen our diplomatic ties, and forge lasting friendships that transcend borders.”
He said further that the inaugural flight marks the beginning of a new chapter in the nation’s journey, “one that promises growth, prosperity, and a bright future for all.
“As we continue to work tirelessly to boost airlift and enhance our tourism industry, let us embrace this moment with gratitude and enthusiasm, knowing that together, we are building a better St Kitts and Nevis for generations to come”, he told the ceremony.
CAL said that it views the network expansion as one of the core elements of the airline’s Welcome Home campaign and aligns with the company’s vision for seamless connectivity and increased accessibility throughout the Caribbean.
To support this expansion, Caribbean Airlines recently acquired new ATR aircraft.
“The addition of St Kitts to the Caribbean Airlines route network signifies the airline’s commitment to providing comprehensive travel options for both business and leisure travellers.
“With the new route, passengers can enjoy efficient connections between key destinations, opening up exciting opportunities for exploration and trade within the Eastern Caribbean,” the airline said in a statement.
—CMC