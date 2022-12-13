St Kitts to pay dividend from Citizenship by Investment regime

ST KITTS AND NEVIS says it has approved the payment of a Citizenship by Investment (CBI) dividend to the citizens and residents of the twin-island federation.
The Prime Minister’s Office, in a recent statement, noted that the CBI dividend is a share of the profits and retained earnings received from the Citizenship by Investment programme.
“The CBI dividend will be facilitated through Saint Christopher and Nevis Social Security, and will be distributed in two tiers or categories. The first category is the pensionable and pensioners, and the second category is classified as those who are not yet pensionable.”
The release further explained that this was a new policy implemented by the Government of St Kitts and Nevis, as a commitment to the Dr Terrance Drew-led St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Administration’s campaign pledge to the citizens and residents of the Federation.
It is expected that an announcement would be made by the Prime Minister, giving details of the payout in a subsequent announcement.
Highly ranked
In August, St Kitts and Nevis joined Dominica at first place in the 2022 CBI Index for the second straight year.
The two countries, which each scored a total 81 out of 100, were ranked against 11 other countries with operational CBI programmes, which, in 2022, included Antigua and Barbuda, Austria, Cambodia, Egypt, Grenada, Jordan, Malta, Montenegro, St Lucia, Turkey and Vanuatu.
This year is Dominica’s sixth consecutive year sitting atop the overall rankings, with the island once again maintaining a perfect score of ten in six of the nine pillars under assessment.
“Dominica’s consistency is a combination of an affordable minimum investment outlay, thorough and comprehensive due diligence, a streamlined application process, as well as its reputation for investing into the real economy of Dominica through ambitious, sustainable development projects facilitated by CBI funds,” stated the report published by PWM Magazine, a publication from the Financial Times in collaboration with CS Global Partners.
As the only programme with an accelerated application process ensuring a decision within 60 days, St Kitts and Nevis retained its title of having the fastest overall processing time of all jurisdictions, with a perfect score of ten for the Citizenship Timeline Pillar.
In addition, St Kitts and Nevis received perfect scores for minimum travel requirements, ease of processing, due diligence, family and certainty of product, but falls behind Dominica due to its higher minimum investment outlay.
Top five
As the newest Caribbean CBI programme, St Lucia is now in its sixth year and jumped from fourth to third overall in this year’s Index, ahead of Grenada’s score of 78.
“This increase in the overall score relates to improvements in due diligence—in particular, the introduction of biometric passports and increased popularity and adaptability, while remaining competitive with a minimum investment outlay in line with Dominica of US$100,000 for a single applicant,” the report stated.
“A further tightening of its due diligence requirements and/or the inclusion of grandparents as eligible dependants could see it become a serious competitor for the top spot in the 2023 CBI Index.”
Grenada slipped down to fourth in the overall rankings this year with a score of 73 points.
The report said that although the programme maintains a competitive minimum investment outlay of US$150,000, stringent due diligence, generous family friendliness, and minimal travel requirements, Grenada is facing significant processing delays according to key industry contacts, and this is reflected in a drop in its ease of processing score.
Rounding out the top five was Antigua and Barbuda with its score of 69 retained from last year and again resulting in the Caribbean programmes occupying the top five overall spots in the CBI Index.
Antigua and Barbuda’s lower score in comparison to the other Caribbean programmes is a result of its five-day residency requirement every five years, as well as its comparatively longer processing time of between six and seven months.
“A reconsideration of the residence requirement and/or shortening processing times could yield improved scores for this programme going forward,” the report stated.
The Caribbean islands are followed in the rankings by Malta (6th), Montenegro (7th), Vanuatu (8th), Egypt (9th), Turkey (10th), Jordan (11th), Austria (12th) and Cambodia (13th).
The CBI Index is designed to measure the performance and appeal of global CBI programmes across a diverse range of indicators. Its purpose is to provide a rigorous and systematic mechanism for appraising programmes in order to facilitate the decision-making process for individuals considering them, and to bring value to the CBI industry.
The primary methodological objective of the CBI Index is to isolate pillars that measure CBI programme features and jurisdictional desirability. The nine pillars that constitute this year’s CBI Index include Freedom of Movement, Standard of Living, Minimum Investment Outlay, Mandatory Travel or Residence, Citizenship Timeline, Ease of Processing, Due Diligence, Family, and Certainty of Product.