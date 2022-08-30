The Penal/Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) says it has been starved of funding, having received only 55 per cent of the promised allocation for 2022, and facing neglect, flooding and unemployment as a result.

Members of Council, led by chairman Dr Allen Sammy yesterday, hosted a news conference at the corporation grounds in Penal to address what they said was a “squeezing” of the corporation brought about by a lack of releases from the Central Government.