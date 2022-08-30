The St Lucia government says it is anticipating investment in the tourism industry to surpass EC$320 million (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) as a result of negotiations with various investors during the first eight months of this year.
“Investors are showing a high level of confidence and interest in St Lucia’s economic prospects. This is evident by the level of tourism investments which have been recorded for the period January to August 2022, Prime Minister Phillip J Pierre told the 58th annual general meeting of the St Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association (SLHTA).
He said during that period Cabinet approved 20 projects for tourism incentives “amounting to projected investments of EC$326.6 million”.
Pierre, a former tourism minister said the Jamaica-based Sandals group has started renovations on one of its properties here, while another hotel has reopened under new management. He said another hotel under new management has “major plans for expansion, just to name a few”.
Pierre said he welcomed the opportunity to address the meeting because he wants the private sector to play a much more meaningful role in the socio-economic development of the island.
“While your main emphasis may be on greater collaboration within the private sector, your call could be extended to include stronger linkages between the public and private sectors as well,” Pierre said, alluding to the theme of the general meeting “Building Forward Better Together”.
Tourism officials said visitor expenditure post coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic had exceeded EC$560 million last year and hotels and other properties collectively made in excess of EC$303 million.
During his address, Prime Minister Pierre made an appeal for the thousands of workers in the tourism industry to be adequately compensated.
“This government will assist whenever we can to help you succeed with your business and we continue to encourage you to invest in our country. However, we need you to uphold your corporate responsibility to treat workers fairly, compensate workers adequately so that every participant can enjoy the benefits of the tourism sector and in return they will help us promote and defend our sector,” Pierre said. (CMC)
IMF: 12.2% growth in 2021
An International Monetary Fund mission visited St. Lucia during between May 9 and 23, 2022, for the annual Article IV consultation discussions on economic developments and macroeconomic policies. At the end of the consultations, the IMF issued a statement, excerpts of which are below:
The rise in commodity prices due to the war in Ukraine has compounded the severe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Given its high tourism dependence, St Lucia was severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Containment measures (border closure, country-wide lockdown) mitigated community spread but the collapse of international arrivals led to an unprecedented 24.4 per cent output decline in 2020 and 8 per centage points increase in unemployment from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2020.
The FY2020 budget deficit, financed largely by multilateral and bilateral assistance, widened to 11.9 per cent of GDP due to a collapse in tax revenue and Covid-19-related spending.
Gross public debt shot up to 96.9 per cent of GDP in fiscal year 2020 from 62.1 per cent in fiscal year 2019. The financial sector remained stable and liquid, but non-performing loans inched up, though contained by a loan service moratorium granted by the banks and credit unions.
Buoyed by pent-up tourism demand in source countries and diversion from competing destinations with more restrictive entry requirements, tourist arrivals picked up in 2021, which paved the way for a rebound of economic activity with estimated output growth of 12.2 per cent, while the surge in commodity prices and supply-side bottlenecks increased inflation to 2.4 per cent.
In 2022, the war in Ukraine is adding balance of payments and inflationary pressures due to the dependence on oil and food imports. Inflation this year is expected to reach 6.4 per cent, eroding income and domestic demand, and increasing social hardship.
Risks to the outlook are skewed to the downside due to the external and domestic challenges.
Given St Lucia’s import dependency and tourist exposure, the main risks include persistently high global food and energy prices and a resurgence of the pandemic in the main tourist source countries or locally—in part due to vaccine hesitancy by St Lucians.
Large rollover needs on government treasury bills and bonds in the near term imply vulnerability to liquidity pressures. In addition, the ever-present natural disaster risk could intensify with climate change, adding to fiscal pressures.
A tightening of global financial conditions above current expectations would increase interest rates and government borrowing costs, as well as erode external competitiveness due to the regional currency union’s exchange rate peg to a stronger US dollar.
Government revenues from the Citizenship by Investment Program (CIP) could be hampered due to the recent increased scrutiny by the European Union.