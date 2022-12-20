St Vincent addressing upsurge in yacht burglaries

St Vincent and the Grenadines

A drone image of the yachting scene in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr Ralph Gonsalves, says measures are being taken to address the upsurge in yacht burglaries in Bequia and other parts of the country, but has declined to disclose the details of some of those tactics.

He said patrols have been increased as part of “a very concerted attempt” to arrest those crimes.

Caribbean Safety and Security Net, which tracks maritime safety in the region, has reported a number of these crimes in St Vincent and the Grenadines. And during a recent sitting of Parliament, Opposition Leader Godwin Friday, MP for the Northern Grenadines where Bequia is located, reported a recent spate of yacht break-ins in Admiralty Bay and said there have also been attacks on yachts in harbours and bays throughout the country.

Gonsalves, who is also Minister of National Security, Legal Affairs and Information, acknowledged the recent upsurge in break-ins on yachts.

He said the police and Coast Guard have increased patrols on land and on sea.

“And in the case of Bequia, for instance, the Deputy Director of Grenadines Affairs has vacated his particular office to the Coast Guard and he’s been housed elsewhere so that we can better accommodate the base in Bequia for the Coast Guard officers,” Gonsalves said.

He said in St Vincent, there are enhanced patrols in the Young Island area, where a lot of yachts dock.

“I’m giving by way of examples, but throughout all the areas in the country there are some other things which have been done which I wouldn’t speak about, but to give the House and to give the general public (the assurance) that there is a very concerted attempt to reduce and, as far as is humanly practicable, to stamp out this particular species of criminal behaviour,” the Prime Minister said.

Friday, in a supplementary question, Gonsalves was asked what specific measures were being taken to address the spike in yacht burglaries in Admiralty Bay and Bequia.

Gonsalves responded: “…What I’ve just outlined: the increased surveillance and also the strengthening of the base in Bequia—and the Coast Guard, I’ve been advised, have moved into the base. There are other measures which are being taken, which I’m not going to speak about, not only for there but for other places.”

IMF: Higher debt, but strong growth

On November 14, 2022, the executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded its Article IV consultation with St Vincent and the Grenadines authorities. Following is an excerpt of the staff report on their findings during the consultation:

St Vincent and the Grenadines is recovering from the pandemic and 2021 volcanic eruptions.

The authorities’ decisive policy responses—supported by two IMF Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) disbursements and financing from other International Financial Institutions—helped protect lives and livelihoods and contain economic scars.

Output decline in 2020 was the lowest in the ECCU and the economy is estimated to have grown by 0.8 per cent in 2021 supported by strong post-volcanic eruption reconstruction activity. Nevertheless, the recovery is facing headwinds from inflation pressures reflecting higher import prices.

Despite the authorities’ strong efforts to contain fiscal deficits, critical responses to the shocks pushed up public debt to about 89 per cent of GDP as of end-2021. The financial system has weathered the shocks relatively well so far with adequate capital and liquidity buffers.

The economy is projected to grow by 5 per cent this year, supported by large-scale investment projects and recoveries in tourism and agriculture. Growth is projected to strengthen further in 2023 as large-scale construction projects get into full swing.

External inflation pressures are expected to raise the annual inflation to 5.8 per cent in 2022. The outlook is subject to significant downside risks, stemming primarily from an abrupt slowdown in trading partners’ growth, potential delays in investment projects including due to supply chain disruptions, and the ever-present threat of frequent natural disasters.

The authorities seek to rebuild fiscal buffers over the medium term and are balancing the need to support the vulnerable, building resilience, and maintaining fiscal prudence. While the primary deficit is estimated to widen as the port construction starts, the primary balance excluding pandemic-, volcano-, and port-related spending is expected to improve from -0.4 per cent of GDP in 2021 to 1.6 per cent in 2022.

They also remain committed to reaching the regional debt ceiling and the medium-term fiscal strategy set out in the 2021 RCF.

—CMC

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Unilever Caribbean sells Champs Fleurs property

Unilever Caribbean sells Champs Fleurs property

AS 2022 comes to an end, Unilever Caribbean Ltd (UCL) is going through a number of changes, including the sale of its property at Champs Fleurs, moving its headquarters to new offices on Victoria Avenue in Port of Spain and the resignation and appointment of three new directors, including a new chairman.

We want loan deferrals from lenders

We want loan deferrals from lenders

DESPITE being severely hit by the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic, small tourism accommodation owners are looking forward to a more promising Carnival and Easter seasons.

The Express Business spoke to a few guest house owners over the weekend, and they said they were able to survive the two and a half years of the pandemic, coupled with lockdown restrictions.

St Vincent addressing upsurge in yacht burglaries

St Vincent addressing upsurge in yacht burglaries

Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr Ralph Gonsalves, says measures are being taken to address the upsurge in yacht burglaries in Bequia and other parts of the country, but has declined to disclose the details of some of those tactics.

He said patrols have been increased as part of “a very concerted attempt” to arrest those crimes.

Vemco, Upfield launch new vegan products

Vemco, Upfield launch new vegan products

IF YOU are a vegan or just want to eat healthy, there are some new food options on the market from Violife.

Upfield, which is headquartered in the United States, teamed up with Vemco to launch this latest product on the T&T market.

Economic underdevelopment is a state of mind

Economic underdevelopment is a state of mind

CRUDE oil production in Trinidad and Tobago between 1993 and 2022 averaged 101,190 barrels of oil per day, reaching an all time high therein of 155,680 barrels per day in March of 2005 and a record low of 51,210 barrels per day in May of 2020. Natural gas production has moved from its peak production of 4,470mmcf/d to 2,844mmcf/d now, in September 2022.

Inflation rises to 5.4%

Inflation rises to 5.4%

AS the country continues to grapple with high food prices, the Index for Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages increased to 145.1 points in October compared to 141.5 points in September, reflecting an increase of 2.5 per cent.

The Central Statistical Office (CSO), in a news release yesterday, said contributing significantly to this increase was the general upward movement in the prices of tomatoes, carite—fresh; pumpkin, white flour, hot peppers, cheddar cheese, table margarine, chive, celery and carrots.