St Vincent addressing upsurge in yacht burglaries

Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr Ralph Gonsalves, says measures are being taken to address the upsurge in yacht burglaries in Bequia and other parts of the country, but has declined to disclose the details of some of those tactics.
He said patrols have been increased as part of “a very concerted attempt” to arrest those crimes.
Caribbean Safety and Security Net, which tracks maritime safety in the region, has reported a number of these crimes in St Vincent and the Grenadines. And during a recent sitting of Parliament, Opposition Leader Godwin Friday, MP for the Northern Grenadines where Bequia is located, reported a recent spate of yacht break-ins in Admiralty Bay and said there have also been attacks on yachts in harbours and bays throughout the country.
Gonsalves, who is also Minister of National Security, Legal Affairs and Information, acknowledged the recent upsurge in break-ins on yachts.
He said the police and Coast Guard have increased patrols on land and on sea.
“And in the case of Bequia, for instance, the Deputy Director of Grenadines Affairs has vacated his particular office to the Coast Guard and he’s been housed elsewhere so that we can better accommodate the base in Bequia for the Coast Guard officers,” Gonsalves said.
He said in St Vincent, there are enhanced patrols in the Young Island area, where a lot of yachts dock.
“I’m giving by way of examples, but throughout all the areas in the country there are some other things which have been done which I wouldn’t speak about, but to give the House and to give the general public (the assurance) that there is a very concerted attempt to reduce and, as far as is humanly practicable, to stamp out this particular species of criminal behaviour,” the Prime Minister said.
Friday, in a supplementary question, Gonsalves was asked what specific measures were being taken to address the spike in yacht burglaries in Admiralty Bay and Bequia.
Gonsalves responded: “…What I’ve just outlined: the increased surveillance and also the strengthening of the base in Bequia—and the Coast Guard, I’ve been advised, have moved into the base. There are other measures which are being taken, which I’m not going to speak about, not only for there but for other places.”
IMF: Higher debt, but strong growth
On November 14, 2022, the executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded its Article IV consultation with St Vincent and the Grenadines authorities. Following is an excerpt of the staff report on their findings during the consultation:
St Vincent and the Grenadines is recovering from the pandemic and 2021 volcanic eruptions.
The authorities’ decisive policy responses—supported by two IMF Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) disbursements and financing from other International Financial Institutions—helped protect lives and livelihoods and contain economic scars.
Output decline in 2020 was the lowest in the ECCU and the economy is estimated to have grown by 0.8 per cent in 2021 supported by strong post-volcanic eruption reconstruction activity. Nevertheless, the recovery is facing headwinds from inflation pressures reflecting higher import prices.
Despite the authorities’ strong efforts to contain fiscal deficits, critical responses to the shocks pushed up public debt to about 89 per cent of GDP as of end-2021. The financial system has weathered the shocks relatively well so far with adequate capital and liquidity buffers.
The economy is projected to grow by 5 per cent this year, supported by large-scale investment projects and recoveries in tourism and agriculture. Growth is projected to strengthen further in 2023 as large-scale construction projects get into full swing.
External inflation pressures are expected to raise the annual inflation to 5.8 per cent in 2022. The outlook is subject to significant downside risks, stemming primarily from an abrupt slowdown in trading partners’ growth, potential delays in investment projects including due to supply chain disruptions, and the ever-present threat of frequent natural disasters.
The authorities seek to rebuild fiscal buffers over the medium term and are balancing the need to support the vulnerable, building resilience, and maintaining fiscal prudence. While the primary deficit is estimated to widen as the port construction starts, the primary balance excluding pandemic-, volcano-, and port-related spending is expected to improve from -0.4 per cent of GDP in 2021 to 1.6 per cent in 2022.
They also remain committed to reaching the regional debt ceiling and the medium-term fiscal strategy set out in the 2021 RCF.
—CMC