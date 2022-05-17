St Vincent gets green light for virtual asset legislation

virtual asset legislation

St Vincent and the Grenadines has become the fourth member of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) to approve virtual assets legislation drafted by St Kitts-based Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB).

The ECCU member countries are Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts-Nevis, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves, who piloted the Virtual Asset Bill in Parliament, told legislators that it was taken “wholeheartedly” from the ECCB and had already been passed into law in Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, and St Kitt-Nevis.

The law, which garnered bipartisan support, defines a virtual asset as “a digital representation of value that can be digitally traded or transferred and can be used for payment or investment purposes, and does not include digital representations of fiat currency or security”.

Gonsalves said that under the law, virtual assets do not include digital currency such as the ECCB’s DCash “but other representations of value that you can trade and transfer and buy and sell with…

“A lot of what you would know there would be what we call cryptocurrencies. And that is really the heart of the virtual asset regulatory framework, but there are other things.”

He said that under the law, virtual assets would also include non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

“But the core of what we’re talking about here is the rise of virtual currencies. And we have had in recent years, globally, an explosion in the use of virtual currencies. And we have gone, for example, from when Bitcoin, for example, was created in 2008, digital assets, including cryptocurrencies have seen explosive growth.”

Gonsalves said that five years ago, the market cap for digital assets globally was US$14 billion.

“Today it is US$3 trillion. And over 100 countries in the world are trying to carve out digital currencies, like we have with DCash to create a digital form of a country’s sovereign currency,” he said, adding that the law requires an application process for the registration of a virtual asset business.

It requires relevant information to be provided at the application stage, for due diligence to be conducted on the directors and shareholders of each virtual asset service provider to determine whether or not they are fit and proper to operate such a business.

He said that the legislation is important for SVG, although not many people in the country might be trading with Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

The Finance Minister said one part of the reason is the regional nature of the law, in that the ECCU wants to have a standard legislative framework for virtual assets.

“But another reason is that already, given its size, given its rapid growth globally, the usual suspects in terms of international regulation have virtual assets on their radar.

“So the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on money laundering, which we’re all familiar with, in St Vincent and the Grenadines and across the Caribbean because they’re constantly imposing new regulatory requirements on us, they have expressed their concerns with the unregulated use of virtual assets.”

He said that at the beginning of the year, the United States government issued specific guidance on the use of virtual assets.

“And the FATF has issued a recommendation since October of 2018, in terms of virtual assets and virtual asset service providers, and has stated that virtual assets have become subject to anti money laundering and counter terrorist financing schemes of countries.”

Gonsalves said that digital assets are “the next big thing in terms of finance and commerce globally.

“And it is useful for all of our countries to get out in front of it and regulate proactively rather than waiting, as we have done in the past, for regulations to be imposed upon us from afar,” Gonsalves told Parliament.

—CMC

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Internal auditors get holistic view of companies

Internal auditors get holistic view of companies

In 2019, Guardian Holdings Ltd (GHL) decided to build out an internal audit department.

They had previously outsourced their auditing needs.

To head it, they recruited Sasha Ali, who is GHL’s Group Head Internal Audit.

Ali, 40, began working at GHL in December 2019, four months before the pandemic hit. PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) remained GHL’s external auditor.

Sando businesses feeling crime heat

Sando businesses feeling crime heat

AFTER dealing with several lockdowns for the past two years to curb the spread of Covid-19, the business community in San Fernando now has to deal with an escalation in murders and robberies.

Speaking to the Express Business last weekend, the Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce president Kiran Singh said there was a time, not too long ago, when the business community would boast confidently about the relatively low crime rates in and around San Fernando. That has changed dramatically within the last few months, he said.

Johnathan to open car business

Johnathan to open car business

JOHNATHAN Birsa has known homelessness. He’s gone days without a proper meal or running water.

He knows the anguish of losing a parent, but no matter how difficult life became, something within him kept pushing him forward.

Birsa, 25, is on the verge of opening Cartune Performance, an auto accessories and parts store, and says he is humbled and grateful to see his dreams come true.

St Vincent gets green light for virtual asset legislation

St Vincent gets green light for virtual asset legislation

St Vincent and the Grenadines has become the fourth member of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) to approve virtual assets legislation drafted by St Kitts-based Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB).

The ECCU member countries are Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts-Nevis, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Raising capital in the securities market

Raising capital in the securities market

T&T Securities and Exchange Commission

THE SALE and purchase of financial assets, such as stocks and bonds, take place in the securities market. The securities market is comprised of both the primary and secondary markets. Most investors are familiar with the operations of the secondary markets where existing securities are traded. The trade is carried out between a buyer and a seller, with the stock exchange facilitating the transaction.

Citizens weigh in on high cost of living

Citizens weigh in on high cost of living

The cost of filling up vehicles with gas and the struggle of making a living weigh heavily on the minds of citizens even as Finance Minister Colm Imbert delivered good news that the economy is set to generate an additional $4.5 billion to $5 billion this year due to a general recovery in most sectors of the economy and higher oil and gas prices.

Mere minutes after Finance Minister Colm Imbert presented the mid-year budget review in Parliament on Monday, San Juan resident Stacy Solomon and daughter Britney, seven, were awaiting transport and although she had not heard Imbert’s contribution, Solomon said: “It will not impact on me.