Express Business Filler #1

The World Bank has disbursed US$20 million to support the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines’ response to the crisis posed by the La Soufrière volcano eruption.

The explosive eruption began on April 8 and has required the evacuation of 20,000 people from the high-risk zones around the volcano, both to other parts of St Vincent and surrounding countries, the World Bank noted in a statement from its Washington offices.

Explosions are continuing, and the falling ash is causing air quality concerns and interruptions in electricity and water supply, it said.

“Our hearts are with the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines during this crisis,” said Tahseen Sayed, World Bank country director for the Caribbean. “We are committed to supporting the response efforts at this critical time when the country faces this new disaster while already managing the social and economic effects of the pandemic.”

The funds are disbursed from a contingent credit line from the World Bank, known as the Catastrophe Deferred Drawdown Option (Cat-DDO), approved in June 2020.

The Cat-DDO instrument is designed to provide immediate liquidity to support a country’s efforts to recover from disasters triggered by natural hazards or a public health emergency.

In recent years, the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines has been making efforts to strengthen its preparedness and capacity to respond to disasters, the World Bank statement noted.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

No contact between NiQuan, residents

No contact between NiQuan, residents

A week after an early-morning explosion at NiQuan Energy Trinidad’s gas-to-liquids (GTL) Pointe-a-Pierre plant, residents of Silk Cotton Drive, Marabella, say they are yet to meet with any officials of the company.

St Vincent to get US$20m from World Bank

St Vincent to get US$20m from World Bank

The World Bank has disbursed US$20 million to support the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines’ response to the crisis posed by the La Soufrière volcano eruption.

Beware of false job recruitment, promotions

Beware of false job recruitment, promotions

Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd, the successor company to State oil company Petrotrin, says it has become aware of individuals and their organisations who are hosting false recruitment orientations and falsely promising employment at the company.

Tackling T&T’s food import bill

Tackling T&T’s food import bill

A farmer’s hut sat amidst neatly cultivated flat land under the Montserrat Hills in the Central Range.

On newly bulldozed former sugar cane State lands nearby in Milton, a rural village on the outskirts of Couva, stood a large, imposing sign announcing, “Site of Trinidad and Tobago’s First Parboil Rice Mill”.

WITCO unveils new logo

WITCO unveils new logo

The West Indian Tobacco Company Ltd (WITCO) is undertaking a rebranding exercise with a new logo.

The new logo, which was revealed to the public on Monday is blue and bears a white background with the words “WITCO a better tomorrow”.

NEC successfully navigates pandemic

NEC successfully navigates pandemic

IT may appear that the downstream energy sector has not “caught a break” over the last few years.

Between rising production costs and depressed commodity prices, the Covid-19 pandemic could not have come at a worse time.