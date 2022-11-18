Stable exchange rate containing inflation

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday that the Government has implemented several policies to keep inflationary pressures contained.
Speaking at the 13th Annual International Finance and Accounting Conference (AIFAC 2022) at the Hyatt Regency, yesterday, Imbert said inflationary pressures are being firmly anchored by the Government’s stable exchange rate policy, which has been made possible by the country’s considerable reserve buffers.
“As a result, import costs in Trinidad and Tobago have not increased as drastically as they would have under a flexible exchange rate system. The Central Bank has also assisted the process by keeping the repo rate at a moderate level,” he said.
He said the Government has managed to place its fiscal accounts on a more sustainable basis.
He said the fiscal accounts have therefore been stabilised and placed on a much better trajectory, to achieve positive fiscal balances in the coming years.
“Indeed, due to the prudent management of the economy, the growth of the domestic economy is expected to be 2.0 per cent in 2022. Furthermore, it is expected that the overall balance of payments will record surpluses, driven by positive outturns in the energy and non-energy sectors and external demand.
“These internal and external factors bode favourably for export revenues throughout the year. Net official reserves are anticipated to stay strong and healthy throughout 2023 and surpass US$8 billion in 2024 and the current account balance is forecast to stand at US$ 2.5 billion in 2024,” Imbert highlighted.
He reiterated that property tax implementation is anticipated to commence in the fiscal 2023, once the Valuation Rolls are completed, starting with residential taxes.
He noted that thus far, the ministry has crossed the required threshold of 50 per cent of properties in terms of gathering information.
Gambling Control
Commission
Giving an update on the Gambling Control Commission , he said this was operationalised by the Government after sections of the Gambling (Gaming and Betting Control Act) were partially proclaimed in June 2021.
“The Government has established the Board of Commissioners, and is currently working to recruit staff, acquire information technology to support compliance and tax collection, acquire and outfit physical facilities, design business processes, initiate staff specialised training, and create a strategic plan. Accordingly, the Commission anticipates generating significant Government revenue from gambling in 2023,” he added.
With respect to oil investment, Imbert said in fiscal 2022, over $1 billion in non-oil investments became operational, creating over 1,500 jobs, including investments in a wide range of activities, which will be pursued in 2023 to promote and facilitate local and foreign direct investments.
Disruptions
Imbert said that with supply-chain disruptions and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Government borrowing has been a valuable tool used for financing investments in productive sectors that are critical to achieving diversified growth and sustainable development.
“However, this has led to increased debt-to-GDP (Gross Domestic Product) ratios internationally and domestically. Trinidad and Tobago’s debt-carrying capacity depends on various factors including the quality of institutions and debt management capacity, policies, and macroeconomic fundamentals,” Imbert explained.
Therefore, he indicated, that to maintain a good debt-carrying capacity, the capability of several institutions such as the Debt Management Division, the Treasury Division and the Investments Division in the Ministry of Finance as well as the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago has been strengthened to execute their roles of monitoring and evaluating debt levels.