GLOBAL rating agency Standard & Poor’s yesterday affirmed Trinidad and Tobago’s BBB—credit rating, with a stable outlook.
In an immediate response yesterday Finance Minister Colm Imbert said that “S&P’s affirmation of our credit rating is a positive development” for this country as T&T “is one of the few Investment Grade countries within the Latin America and Caribbean region, and in fact, the only one in the Caribbean.”
“While the credit rating had a negative outlook up to July of last year, Trinidad and Tobago’s economic and financial performance along with its institutional stability helped to stabilise the outlook thereafter. This stable outlook has now been reaffirmed,” a release from the Ministry of Finance stated.
S&P mentioned that “the credit rating reflects Trinidad and Tobago’s favourable external profile and stable democracy. It also reflects still-solid government financial assets that mitigate the effect of economic cycles on fiscal and external performance.”
“It also notes that, faced with a propitious situation in 2022, the government ‘used the surplus to accelerate Value Added Tax (VAT) refunds and contribute to the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF)’,” it stated.
S&P said it does not expect “net debt [to] rise materially, and to remain below 30 per cent of GDP, supported by assets held in the country’s HSF.”
“S&P also highlights this country’s good policy practices; stating that: ‘unlike many commodity exporters, during boom years Trinidad and Tobago saves excess fiscal revenues in the HSF,” the Finance Ministry’s release stated.
“Overall, adds the Honourable Minister of Finance, ‘S&P acknowledges the prudent management of an economy faced with external shocks: supporting the economy and the population in difficult times, and conservatively replenishing external buffers and lowering public debt in better times’. ‘Those are the attributes of investment grade countries, and the condition for affordable financing looking forward’,” it stated.