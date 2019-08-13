Starfish planning renovation, 200 new rooms

SUNWING Travel Group, the Toronto, Canada-headquartered tour operator, is proposing to invest at least US$100 million ($680 million) in Tobago to create a 325-room, all-inclusive resort in the location on Courland Bay on Tobago’s east coast, which was once occupied by Turtle Beach Resort.
In a transaction called a “strategic alliance,” Sunwing acquired the Tobago property as part of its acquisition of five Rex Resort properties in the Caribbean, comprising Barbados, Antigua, St Lucia, Grenada and Tobago.