Starlink a low risk to TSTT

THE introduction of Elon Musk’s Starlink into the Trinidad and Tobago market poses a low risk to the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago’s business, chief executive officer Lisa Agard has said.
Agard was speaking during an investor call on Friday as she outlined the country’s current competitive telecommunications landscape.
She said according to the Telecommunications Authority of T&T’s annual market report 2022 there are seven fixed telephony operators and seven fixed internet providers
“These operators were determined before the issuance of a concession to Starlink and it remains unclear in what category of operation Starlink will be placed,” Agard said.
Starlink was granted a concession effective May 17.
“Given the hyper-competitive nature of the market and the considerable investment made in infrastructure by these operators, it is not surprising that T&T enjoys among the highest level of broadband penetration in the Caribbean region,” Agard said.
“Based on the latest TATT quarterly market report Q1 of 2023 which covers the period January to March 2023 there are 394,700 fixed internet subscriptions which represent a household penetration of 93 per cent,” she said.
Agard said T&T currently has a population of 1.36 million people while the number of households in the country stands at 401,382.
“TATT also conducted a digital divide survey in 2022 in which it is estimated that 99.5 of the households have access to the internet, the discrepancy between uptake and access speaks possibly to an affordability issue,” Agard said.
“On the mobile side mobile internet penetration is at 57 per cent of the population meaning that 778,508 out of the two million mobile subscribers based on 90-day pre-paid usage have internet plans,” she said.
Agard said this “near ubiquitous coverage” suggests there is no longer any access gap for broadband telecommunication services in T&T.
She said the operators use a mix of technologies.
Starlink utilises broadband satellite internet service.
“Most satellite internet services come from single geostationary satellites that orbit the plant at 35,786 km as a result the round trip data time between the user and satellite also known as latency is high making it nearly impossible to support streaming, online gaming, video calls or other high data rate activity,” she said.
“Instead Starlink is a constellation of thousands of satellites that orbit the planet much closer to earth at about 550 kms and cover the entire globe because Starlink satellites are in a low orbit and latency is significantly lower,” she said.
Starlink service quality
not 100% guaranteed
Agard said while Starlink’s broadband services is state of the art, their quality of service is not 100 per cent guaranteed since it depends on cloud coverage and the geographic location of the ground antenna.
“Such satellites have a more limited field of view compared to geo stationary satellites which can result in potential signal blocking when passing behind obstacles such as tall buildings or mountains,” Agard said.
“As such fibre remains the most resilient serving technology being able to deliver download speeds in excess of one gigabyte,” she said. Agard said Starlink offer up to 100 megabits per streaming with no contract or sign-up and a full refund after 30 days providing that their hardware is returned.
“On the cost side Starlink requires an upfront deposit of $365, hardware costs of $3900, plus $154 for shipping and handling and a monthly subscription fee of $365,” Agard said.
“This is compared to TSTT’s WTTX service and Amplia’s fibre which requires no upfront deposit, no hardware costs and with monthly subscriptions ranging from $168 to $280 for TSTT and $216 to $750 for Amplia for speeds up to one gigabyte,” she said.
Agard said additionally, there are other competitors who offer similar speeds to Starlink at a significantly lower cost.
“As such given the high set-up cost and monthly subscription fees when compared to WTTX and Amplia’s fibre offerings and the current competitive landscape the risk to TSTT’s business is low,” Agard said.
The main focus for TSTT is ensuring customer satisfaction, Agard said.
“TSTT views customer experience as a primary differentiator in the telecommunications space,” she said.
Agard said following the restructuring undertaken by TSTT last year they established a Customer Experience and Marketing team.
She said that team is responsible for managing and monitoring all customer touchpoints with the exception of retail stores.
Agard said the unit is charged with understanding the customer’s expectations and ensuring appropriate support strategies are properly coordinated across the organisation.
“The main customer experience key performance indicator employed is the Relationship Net Promoter Score or RNPS which examines the probability of customers to recommend the brand, its products and services,” she said.
“This KPI measure also indicates the probability of customers to churn and as such carries revenue growth implications,” she said.
Agard said to increase customer loyalty TSTT’s CEX unit continues to conduct quarterly survey sessions of its business, government, residential and mobile customers in order to gain stakeholder feedback and perspectives.
“TSTT will use the above-stated feedback to identify and rectify specific as well as community concerns with the respective lines of business,” she said.
Agard said the feedback from the survey will be used to “re-contact, apologise, emphasise, and ensure that processes and interactions are more customer-centric”.
She said the goal is to fix customers’ problems as they arise.
TSTT to introduce
solar-powered cell sites
Agard said TSTT is committed to its copper wrecking initiative.
“To date, 98,731 residential and single-line businesses have been migrated to either WTTX or fibre. Of the multi-line businesses 38 per cent or 7,773 lines have also been migrated. These migrations have enabled the copper wrecking programme to get under way,” she said.
Agard said approximately one million metres of aerial cables have been retrieved from the copper plants so far and this represents 29 per cent of the aerial copper cables in the plant.
She said the underground copper removal will begin next month.
“The sale of the copper plant has moved into phase three with the completion of the tendering process ads the evaluation of bids planned for August 2023,” she said.
Agard said TSTT’s two major capital projects for fiscal year 2023/2024 relate to residential fibre expansion.
“We are well on our way to accomplishing our target of residential fibre expansion,” Agard said.
TSTT manager Jennah Talbot-Paul said that over the past two financial years, a total of 7 out of 13 identified properties have been sold by the company.
Four of those sales took place last year making US$5.7 million in proceeds for TSTT.
She said more properties are planned for sale for this financial year. TSTT is expected to get US$3.8 million from those sales, Talbot-Paul said.
“These disposals reflect TSTT’s proactive approach to rationalising its physical locations and unlocking value for the company and its stakeholders,” she said.
Agard said TSTT’s Laventille Centre, the St James Street branch in San Fernando, part of the Macoya cable yard and the main complex on Frederick Street, Port of Spain are all carded for disposal.
Talbot-Paul said TSTT is also partnering with the Basel Convention Regional Centre for Training and Technology Transfer for the Caribbean to tackle the challenge of e-Waste in T&T.
With collections bins set up for the free collection of used and old smart devices, TSTT was able to retrieve 1,200 devices, she said.
Talbot-Paul said TSTT is also in the initial phase of deploying solar-powered cell sites.
The first of these will be installed on Chacachacare island off the west coast of Trinidad.
“We will monitor the performance and ascertain the feasibility of these sites and deploy more solar-powered cell sites in our network,” she said.