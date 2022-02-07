THE Appeal Court has reserved its ruling in a procedural appeal filed by the Office of the Attorney General against the ruling of a High Court judge to approve the fees claimed by the joint liquidators of CL Financial (CLF) for their work done in 2019.
For almost four hours yesterday, attorneys representing CLF and the AG’s Office were in debate before Justices of Appeal Prakash Moosai and Charmaine Pemberton over the ruling of Justice Kevin Ramcharan last July.
Justice Ramcharan had ruled in favour of the liquidators, Hugh Dickson and David Holukoff, of international accounting firm Grant Thornton, after the State raised objection over the amount of money requested as payment over the one-year period.
That amount was in the sum of approximately $24 million.
At yesterday’s hearing, lead attorney for the Office of the Attorney General Deborah Peake SC said the liquidators failed to provide specifics to the State as to how that amount was arrived at.
The State, she said, was provided with the amount of work carried out in terms of hours, but this was insufficient to prove the actual work done.
In fact, the attorney said there was the possibility that there was a “duplication of hours” that was being claimed for.
While she said the State had no issue paying for services rendered, it simply needed more details and a breakdown of works carried out before this is done.
Peake said Justice Ramcharan was wrong in his decision for ruling against the State after assuming it was seeking full disclosure of the “thousands of pages” of documents.
“We are not asking for every single bit of information, but the specifics. You must specify the task and the complexity of each task,” she said.
While Peake said the State had no issue in providing payment for actual services rendered, the liquidators simply failed to provide adequate information to prove they had actually carried out the works they claimed they did.
In fact, the attorney said the amount being claimed for 2019 was even higher than what was claimed for in previous years after Justice Ramcharan put CL Financial into liquidation to clear its remaining debt from when it received a multi-billion dollar bail-out in 2009.
This, she said, does not add up since it would have been expected that in the latter years, the cost of services would have been decreased as opposed to being increased.
This was expected to be so because by the time 2019 had arrived the liquidators would have already done all their preliminary works, get a better understanding of issues at hand and therefore, as time went by, the works required would become significantly less.
Lead attorney for the liquidators Fyard Hosein SC disagreed there was a lack of information provided.
All the State had to do was to request the specific pieces of information it was seeking and it would have been provided with it, he said.
Hosein pointed out there were thousands of pages of documents relative to the liquidation and that it was practically impossible for all this information to be provided.
He added that so far, “there were seven bi-annual reports and they all contained a great amount of details”.
The work of the liquidators, he said, was not simply “to sell off everything” but to “also bring everything up to scratch”, and this was a large amount of work given the complexity of the issue.
Hosein added that the State only had to request the specific pieces of information it wanted disclosure of and it would be provided.
He denied his client was seeking payment for works it did not perform.
He also stated the money being sought was at a 30 per cent discount.
Following submissions from both sides, Justices Moosai and Pemberton said they needed additional time to consider the authorities referred to by the attorneys.
They said they will deliver their ruling on a date that is yet to be determined.
Appearing alongside Peake for the AG’s Office were attorneys Ravi Heffes-Doon and Romney Thomas, while attorneys Sasha Bridgemohansingh and Krystal Richardson-Dumitriu appeared with Hosein for the liquidators.