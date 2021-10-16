STATE enterprises in T&T remain a drain on the Treasury, despite several reports by leading local economists calling for their reform.
The most recent report calling for a review and assessment of the entire sector was completed by a committee chaired by Dr Terrence Farrell in 2016.
That report was delivered to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, on July 18, 2016, and then largely ignored.
The Farrell report—which was preceeded by reports on State enterprises in 1985 by Dr Euric Bobb and by Frank Rampersad in 1990—reviewed 44 State bodies and recommended that eight of them be closed immediately: Taurus Services, Vehicle Management Corporation, Solid Waste Management, CNMG, Export Centres Company, National Commission for Self-Help, Government Human Resources Limited, Government Information Services Ltd (this was closed).
Of those, the report considered that CNMG could be restructured as a development enterprise within the Arts Council and VMCOTT and SWMCOL could be divested.
It further suggested that eight be divested: VMCOTT, SWMCOL, National Petroleum (following a deregulation plan), National Quarries, First Citizens, Lake Asphalt, National Helicopter (which it suggested be divested to National Gas Company (NGC) and National Maintenance Training and Security Limited.
It argued that the Trinidad and Tobago Free Zones Company and the T&T International Financial Management Company, be retained within InvestTT.
“In the minds of many citizens, State enterprises are seen as mechanisms for the dispensing of political patronage, as inefficient and loss-making providers of services, or as providing employment for supporters of whichever party happens to form the Government,” was the opening statement of the report’s executive summary which was dated July 18, 2016.
“In the last ten years (from 2006 to 2016 when the report was written), there has been a dramatic escalation in failures of governance at State enterprises. BWIA was shut down and CAL took its place in 2006, but by 2012, after the change of government and a new board installed, CAL was again embroiled in controversy. UDeCOTT was the central concern of the Uff Commission of Enquiry into the Construction sector and the procurement practices of a number of State enterprises engaged in infrastructure development.
“Citizens have since seen millions of taxpayers’ dollars channeled through several State enterprises into projects of little or no merit or, where the project was inherently meritorious, a significant portion of the expenditure diverted in the form of cost overruns and otherwise wasted, The examples include: (1) LifeSport (Sports Company) (2) World GTL (Petrotrin) (3) Development of Caroni Lands (EMBD) and (4) Project ICON (GISL),” the report said.
In his budget 2022 speech Finance Minister Colm Imbert had said that there would be an additional public offering of First Citizens, there would be a merger of the Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Finance Company (TTMF) and the Home Mortgage Bank (HMB), creating in the process the Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Bank for which there will be an initial public offering.
He said the Government would establish a Special Economic Zones Authority designed to regulate designated Special Economic Zones and there would be a merger of InvesTT and ExporTT and the establishment of a Trade and Investment Promotion Agency.
Fiscal 2021
So how did State enterprises financially stack up in fiscal 2021?
In the Review of the Economy 2021, State enterprises are estimated to have received $1.66 billion in current transfers from the Government, a $577.9 million reduction from the $2.24 billion transferred in the corresponding period of fiscal 2020.
It said that out of the $1.66 billion in current transfers for the 2021 fiscal period, up to June, State enterprises received 50.8 per cent or $847.4 million, while public utilities were allocated 49.2 per cent or $821.2 million.
“This represented a material reduction of $262.9 million in the Central Government’s fiscal support to State enterprises and a $314.9 million reduction in transfers to public utilities over the review period,” it said.
It said amongst all State enterprises, CAL received the largest fiscal injection from the Central Government in the sum of $355.3 million, followed by UDeCOTT and NIDCO, which received $255.0 million and $114.8 million respectively.
“Current transfers to UDeCOTT were however lower by $441.1 million, while CAL and NIDCO received additional boosts of $249.2 million and $63.4 million, respectively. As CAL grappled with the severe effects of the lockdown measures, the Government provided support in the form of current transfers, which was used to meet its operational expenditure and loan interest payments. UDeCOTT’s current transfers were utilised for loan interest payments, as the company undertook projects on behalf of the Government,” it said.
“Due to the closure of the country’s borders as part of the country’s Covid-19 mitigation measures, CAL recorded significant revenue losses amounting to $1.29 billion, as incoming and outgoing flights were limited over the period,” the 2021 Review of the Economy said.
It said that three non-energy State enterprises also received fiscal support during the nine-month period of fiscal 2021: The Trinidad and Tobago Solid Waste Management Company (SWMCOL)—$80.6 million; CreativeTT —$6.1 million; and VMCOTT—$5.7 million.
Concomitantly, the following eight non-energy companies reported a collective operating deficit of $216.0 million:
• NIDCO—$91.2 million;
• TTMF—$60.3 million;
• National Helicopter Services Ltd
—$18.3 million);
• National Quarries—$17.8 million;
• Lake Asphalt —$10.2 million;
• VMCOTT—$6.9 million;
• Evolving Tecknologies and Enterprise
Development Co. (eTecK) —$6.5 million); and
• CreativeTT—$4.8 million.
It noted that in the case of the MTS, despite recording an operating surplus, it recorded a notable decrease of $190.7 million in operational performance, thus contributing to the overall weakening in the cash operations of State enterprises.
The review said the primary reasons for the $147.2 million improvement in the cash operations of energy State enterprises were the sizeable surpluses generated from the activities of Heritage Petroleum Company ($1.33 billion) and to a lesser extent, Tringen ($304.6 million).
“Also contributing was the lower deficit generated by the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (NGC), which reduced by $371.9 million,” it said.
Public utilities
The Review of the Economy 2021 said that amongst the six Public Utilities, WASA was the beneficiary of the largest transfer of Government resources ($639.0 million).
The Review noted that all six Public Utilities—Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (AATT); Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT); Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC); Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT); Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC); and Water and Sewerage Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (WASA) ran deficits over the period, with total operating expenditure amounting to $6,026.8 million, thus outweighing operating revenues of $4,329.4 million.
It said that PTSC and the AATT were allocated sums of $181.3 million and $1 million, respectively.
WASA’s current transfers were utilised for loan interest payments.
Meanwhile, the Port Authority, TSTT and T&TEC) did not receive current transfers over the review period.
“This fiscal position was nevertheless reflective of a 26.5 per cent reduction from the deficit of $2.30 billion generated over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. The main contributors to this improvement in cash operations were TSTT, which improved by 76.8 per cent, WASA, improving by 31.9 per cent and the PTSC, improving by 2.6 per cent.
“As was the case for the past ten years, WASA was responsible for the majority (63.5 per cent or $1.07 billion) of the operating deficit of public utilities. Despite growth in revenue of 11 per cent, accompanied by reductions in overall operating expenses of 21.9 per cent, WASA continued to generate deficits,” it said.
Conversely, public utilities registered an overall cash deficit of $800.9 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2021; a 2.3 per cent improvement from the comparative period of fiscal 2020 owing to the reduced need for financing by WASA and TSTT.
“T&TEC was the only company to record a surplus amounting to $210.7 million over the current reference period. Among the Public Utilities, AATT recorded the strongest deterioration in its overall cash balance (declining by $172.4 million), with a resultant financing need of $143.3 million.
“Moreover, PATT and PTSC reported a collective $21.9 million erosion of their overall cash balances, requiring $75.1 million and $14.7 million respectively, in financing. Notwithstanding the improvement in the overall cash balances of TSTT (increasing by $261.9 million) and WASA (increasing by $122.0 million), the companies required the largest amounts of financing of $411.4 million and $367.2 million respectively, over the period,” it said.